Central Districts Women have made a wonderful start to their campaign at the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, winning both their fixtures so far. It goes without saying that they occupy the top spot in the table and are the favorites for this game.

Wellington Women, on the other hand, are yet to open their account at the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield tournament. They have lost both their games so far and are currently fourth in the standings.

Squads to choose from:

Central Districts Women

Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer (c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson

Wellington Women

Jessica Mcfadyen, Antonia Hamilton, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Thamsyn Newton (c), Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony, Olivia Boivin, Xara Jetly, Natasha Codyre

Predicted Playing XI

Central Districts Women

Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer (c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig

Wellington Women

Jessica Mcfadyen, Antonia Hamilton, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Thamsyn Newton (c), Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony, Olivia Boivin

Match Details

Match: Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women, Match 10

Venue: Donnelly Park, Levin

Date and Time: 6th December 2020, 2:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Donnelly Park could prove to be helpful for the batters in the first half of the game. The wicket is expected to slow down as the match progresses and both the teams would want to bat first on this wicket.

CH-W vs WB-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Jess Watkin, Maneka Singh, Thamsyn Newton, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Claudia Green

Captain: Jess Watkin, Vice-Captain: Claudia Green

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Jessica Mcfadyen, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Rebecca Burns, Maddy Green, Jess Watkin, Maneka Singh, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson

Captain: Natalie Dodd, Vice-Captain: Monique Rees