CHA-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Rwanda Women's T10 League, Match 6

Charity CC Women (CHA-W) will take on Gahanga Queens Women (GQ-W) in the sixth game of the Rwanda Women's T10 League on Sunday (March 5) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the CHA-W vs GQ-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

Charity CC won their last game against White Clouds CC by nine wickets. Gahanga Queens, meanwhile, lost their last game against Sorwathe CC by four wickets.

Gahanga Queens will try to win the game, but Charity CC are a better team and expected to prevail.

CHA-W vs GQ-W Match Details

Match six of the Rwanda Women's T10 League will be played on March 5 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 5:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match; CHA-W vs GQ-W, Rwanda Women's T10 League, Match 6

Date and Time: March 5, 2023; 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City has a bowling pitch conducive to both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so expect early swing. The last game here between Charity CC and White Clouds CC saw 91 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

CHA-W vs GQ-W Form Guide

CHA-W - W

GQ-W - L

CHA-W vs GQ-W Probable Playing XIs

CHA-W

No major injury update

K Awino (wk), B Murekatete, C Uwamahoro, S Iragena, Nadia Umugwaneza, A Uwamahoro, Marie Bimenyimana, N Micheline, P Nyirandorimana, C Umutoniwase, and A Uwingabire

GQ-W

No major injury update

Merveille Uwase (wk), Faina Uwineza, Angeline Uwimpaye, Benise Uwase, Fanny Utagushimaninde, Pascaline Ishimwe, Sharkira Niyomuhoza, Clarise Umutoniwase, Zurafat Ishimwe, Cynthia Uwera, Diane Uwineza

CHA-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Uwase

Uwase, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. F Uwineza is another good pick.

Batters

D Umuhoza

N Micheline and Umuhoza are the two best batter picks. S Niyomuhoza is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

M Bimenyimana

B Murekatete and Bimenyimana are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Umutoniwase is another good pick.

Bowlers

G Uwase

The top bowler picks are S Iragena and G Uwase. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. P Nyirandorimana is another good pick.

CHA-W vs GQ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Bimenyimana

Bimenyimana is one of the best players for Charity CC. She bats in the top order and also bows at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She scored 17 runs and took four wickets in the last game.

G Uwase

Uwase is one of the best players for Gahanga Queens. She bowls at the death and also bats in the top order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She scored 20 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

Five Must-Picks for CHA-W vs GQ-W, Match 6

M Bimenyimana

B Murekatete

D Umuhoza

G Uwase

S Iragena

Charity CC Women vs Gahanga Queens Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Charity CC Women vs Gahanga Queens Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Uwase, F Uwineza

Batters: D Umuhoza, N Micheline

All-rounders: M Bimenyimana, B Murekatete, C Umutoniwase, D Ishimwe

Bowlers: S Iragena, G Uwase, P Nyirandorimana

Charity CC Women vs Gahanga Queens Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Uwase

Batters: D Umuhoza, N Micheline

All-rounders: M Bimenyimana, B Murekatete, C Umutoniwase, D Ishimwe

Bowlers: S Iragena, G Uwase, P Nyirandorimana, C Uwera

