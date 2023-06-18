CL vs BKW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Saptari T20 Premier League match - June 19, 2023

Chinnamasta Lions (CL) and Bajaj Khadak Warriors (BKW) square off against in the third game of the Saptari T20 Premier League at the Rajbiraj Stadium in Nepal on Monday (June 19).

Both teams have announced strong squads for the tournament with a mixture of youth and experience and will look to start their campaign on a high. On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the CL vs BKW game.

#3 Dinesh Adhikari (BKW) - 8 Credits

Adhikari is a talented all-rounder who can contribute significantly with both bat and ball. In three games, the 19-year-old youngster has notched up five wickets at an impressive economy rate.

He can also score useful runs with the bat, making him a decent pick for the CL vs BKW Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Kamal Khatri (CL) - 8.5 Credits

Khatri has a great ability to swing the new ball in the powerplay. He bowls with good lines and lengths consistently and never allows the batters of the opposition team to settle down at the crease and score big runs.

His wicket-taking ability makes him a must-have pick to be made the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the CL vs BKW game on Monday.

#1 Sharad Vesawkar (CL) - 8.5 Credits

Sharad Vesawkar is an experienced campaigner who has represented the Nepal team in 20 games at the international level. For his national team, Vesawkar has notched up 325 runs at an average of 23.21 and a strike rate of nearly 100.

The right-handed batter has the ability to play patient knocks for his team and hold fort strongly. Therefore, he should be an excellent player to be picked as the captain of your CL vs BKW Dream11 fantasy team.

