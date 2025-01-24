CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 24

The 24th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) square off against Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, January 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips.and pitch report.

Canterbury Magicians Women have won three of their last seven matches. Wellington Blaze Women, meanwhile, have won five of their last seven matches. The two teams recently played the 22nd match of the tournament. Wellington Blaze won by 39 runs.

These two teams have played 31 head-to-head matches. Canterbury Magicians have won 13, while Wellington Blaze have been victorious in 15 matches. Three matches were abandoned due to rain.

CM-W vs WB-W Match Details

The 24th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 24 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 6:40 a.m. IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

Match: CM-W vs WB-W, 24th match

Date and Time: 24th January 2025; 6:40 a.m. IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings. The last match here between Canterbury Magicians and Auckland Hearts saw 277 runs scored for the loss of seven wickets.

CM-W vs WB-W Form Guide

CM-W - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

WB-W - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

CM-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

CM-W

No injury update

Kate Anderson, Jodie Dean, Madeline Penna, Isobel Sharp, Kate Ebrahim, Natalie Cox, Shikha Pandey, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (c & wk), Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen

WB-W

No injury update

A Kerr, R Burns, J Kerr, C King, J McFadyen (wk), X Jetly, S Mackinder, N Baird, G Sims, N Codyre, R Bryant

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J McFayden

J McFayden bats in the middle order. A Gerken is another good option.

Batters

K Anderson

R Burns and K Anderson are the two best batter picks. Anderson bats in the top order and is in top form. She has scored 199 runs and taken a wicket in seven matches. I Sharp is another good option.

All-rounders

A Kerr

J Kerr and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks. Kerr bats in the top order and bowls a good number of overs. She has taken nine wickets and scored 267 runs in seven matches. S Pandey is another good option.

Bowlers

M Banks

The top bowler picks are M Banks and S Asmussen. Banks completes her quota of overs and could take a lot of wickets. She has taken seven wickets and scored 25 runs in seven matches. X Jetly is another good option.

CM-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr is in top form. She bats in the top order and bowls, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option.

J Kerr

J Kerr is the most crucial pick from the Wellington Blaze squad. She bats in the middle order and completes her quota of overs. She could be very useful in death overs. She has taken 13 wickets and scored 280 runs in the last seven matches.

Five must-picks for CM-W vs WB-W, 24th match

S Devine

A Kerr

J Kerr

K Anderson

S Pandey

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J McFayden

Batters: K Anderson, R Burns

All-rounders: M Brown, S Pandey, S Devine, A Kerr, K Ebrahim, J Kerr

Bowlers: X Jetly, M Banks

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Gerken

Batters: K Anderson

All-rounders: M Brown, S Pandey, S Devine, A Kerr, K Ebrahim, J Kerr

Bowlers: X Jetly, M Banks, S Asmussen

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️