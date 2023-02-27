COL vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah 100, Match 1

Colatta Chocolates (COL) will be up against Seven Districts (SVD) in the first match of the Sharjah 100 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the COL vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 1.

Colatta Cholocates and Seven Districts will go head-to-head in the inaugural match of the competition. This is the very first season of Sharjah 100 where 10 teams, comprising UAE domestic players, will face each other for 28 days to determine the winner.

COL vs SVD Match Details, Match 1

The first match of Sharjah 100 will be played on February 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 7.45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COL vs SVD, Sharjah 100, Match 1

Date and Time: February 27, 2023, 7.45 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

COL vs SVD Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is small in size, which makes hitting sixes easier. However, the surface is going to aid the spinners, which might make it difficult for the batters to negotiate with them. Expect a balanced track.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

COL vs SVD Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Colatta Chocolates: NA

Seven Districts: NA

COL vs SVD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Colatta Chocolates Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Colatta Chocolates Probable Playing 11

L Sreekumar (c), V Ramesh, Renjith Mani, Krishna Chandran, Rizwan Sabir, Hari Prasanth, S Ramesh, Akhil, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Krishan Paul, and Mohtasim Jakati.

Seven Districts Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Hassan, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Wajid Khan (c), Ahmed Shafiq, Shahid Nawaz, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Zohair Iqbal, Muhammad Zameer, Farman Ali, and Muhammad Haider.

COL vs SVD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

F Ali

F Ali is a pretty good wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is aggressive in his mindset and has scored 54 runs in the last two matches.

Top Batter pick

A Das

A Das could prove to be a consistent batter for his side in this series. He has amassed 123 runs in the last three games.

Top All-rounder pick

H Ali

H Ali could prove to be influential with both the bat as well as the ball. He has hammered 101 runs and has taken five wickets in the last four games.

Top Bowler pick

S Ramesh

S Ramesh has plenty of club cricket experience and he will be looking to make it count and have a strong impact on his team in this game.

COL vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mani

R Mani is an outstanding all-rounder who has a huge reputation in UAE cricket circles. He has scored 4134 runs in 162 matches at an average of close to 30 and has a strike rate of over 161. Mani has also taken 164 wickets and could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your COL vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Team.

L Sreekumar

L Sreekumar has played 72 matches in his career where he has scored 1568 runs at a strike rate of 137.79. He also has an average of over 30. Sreekumar has also taken 35 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for COL vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats R Mani 4134 runs and 164 wickets in 162 matches L Sreekumar 1568 runs and 35 wickets in 72 matches H Ali 101 runs and 5 wickets in last four matches A Das 123 runs in last three matches

COL vs SVD match expert tips

R Mani is a very reliable player. He can prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

COL vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head-to-Head League

COL vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: F Ali, S Hydru Pokkakkillath

Batters: A Das, L Sreekumar, R Ahmed

All-rounders: G Gopalakrishnan, H Ali, R Mani

Bowlers: M Singh, S Ramesh, V Bandara Sanjaya

COL vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

COL vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: F Ali, S Hydru Pokkakkillath

Batters: A Das, L Sreekumar, L Sandaruwan

All-rounders: G Gopalakrishnan, H Ali, R Mani, H Almas

Bowlers: M Singh, S Ramesh

