CS vs QPCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 Festival, Match 15

The 15th game of the Trinidad T20 Festival will see Central Sports (CS) square off against QPCC I (QPCC) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday (May 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CS vs QPCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Central have won two of their last three games, like QPCC. Central will give their all to win the game, but QPCC are expected to prevail.

CS vs QPCC Match Details

The 15th game of the Trinidad T20 Festival will be played on May 27 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba at 1:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CS vs QPCC, Match 15

Date and Time: May 27, 2023, 1:30 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

CS vs QPCC Form Guide

CS - W W L

QPCC - W W W

CS vs QPCC Probable Playing XIs

CS

No injury update

Keagan Simmons, Mark Deyal, Aaron Alfred (wk), Terrance Hinds, Jesse Bootan, Roshon Primus, Imran Khan (c), Kjorn Ottley, Derone Davis, Kamil Pooran, Marlon Richards

QPCC

No injury update

Amir Jangoo (wk), Darren-Bravo, Isaiah Rajah, Sion Hackett, Akeal Hosein, Dexter Sween, Tion Webster, Jyd Goolie, Jeremy Solozano, Bryan Charles, Brandon Maharaj

CS vs QPCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Jangoo

Jangoo is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Alfred is another good pick.

Batters

I Rajah

D Bravo and Rajah are the two best batter picks. J Bootan played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Primus

T Webster and R Primus are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Deyal is another good pick.

Bowlers

I Khan

The top bowler picks are S Hackett and Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. T Hinds is another good pick.

CS vs QPCC match captain and vice-captain choices

T Webster

Webster bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has gained 382 points in the last three games.

R Primus

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Primus the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 309 points in the last three games.

Five must-picks for CS vs QPCC, Match 15

I Khan

R Primus

T Webster

A Jangoo

I Rajah

Central Sports vs QPCC I Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Sports vs QPCC I Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo

Batters: I Rajah, D Bravo, J Bootan

All-rounders: R Primus, T Webster, M Deyal, D Sween

Bowlers: I Khan, S Hackett, T Hinds

Central Sports vs QPCC I Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo

Batters: I Rajah, K Ottley

All-rounders: R Primus, T Webster, M Deyal, D Sween, A Hosein

Bowlers: I Khan, S Hackett, T Hinds

Poll : 0 votes