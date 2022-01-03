CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2021-22, Match 9

The ninth match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 has Canterbury (CTB) taking on the Otago Volts (OV) at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora on Monday.

The Otago Volts have blown hot and cold in the competition with just one win in three games so far. Although they have a decent squad to fall back on, the Volts will be without Michael Rippon due to injury. They face a strong Canterbury side who boast a top-heavy batting unit. Although the Kings will start the as the favorites, Otago should make for an even contest at the Mainpower Oval.

CTB vs OV Probable Playing 11 Today

OV XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Llew Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, Mitch Renwick, Max Chu (wk), Matt Bacon, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy and Angus Mckenzie

CTB XI

Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall and Blake Coburn

Match Details

CTB vs OV, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 9

Date and Time: 3rd January 2022, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Mainpower Oval with help on offer for the pacers as well. Although the ball is likely to skid on nicely to the bat, the pacers will get some extra bounce and movement early on. The spinners might not get much turn off the surface, with the dimensions of the ground also going against them. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260 being a good total.

Today’s CTB vs OV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cam Fletcher: Cam Fletcher is one of the most explosive batters in the competition and is capable of clearing the boundary with ease. With the nature of the surface also playing into his hands, Fletcher should get the nod over Max Chu in your CTB vs OV Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Neil Broom: Neil Broom has been in decent form for the Otago Volts in the white-ball formats with over 100 runs to his name in the Ford Trophy itself. He has the experience to succeed at the venue, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Henry Shipley: Henry Shipley comes into this game on the back of a decent run of form with both the bat and ball. He has a heap of variations to fall back on and with Shipley likely to play a part with the bat too, he is a good addition to your CTB vs OV Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jacob Duffy: Jacob Duffy is one of the premier bowlers in the competition and has shown glimpses of his ability in this tournament. His ability to swing the new ball and hold his own in the death overs should hold him in good stead, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in CTB vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Michael Rippon (OV) - 291 points

Jacob Duffy (OV) - 289 points

Ken McClure (CTB) - 157 points

Important stats for CTB vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Neil Broom - 122 runs in 2 matches, Bat Average: 61.00

Ken McClure - 101 runs in 2 matches, Bat Average: 50.50

Will Williams - 3 wickets in 2 matches, Bowl Average: 26.33

CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction Today (Ford Trophy 2021-22

CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Fletcher, Ken McClure, Neil Broom, Leo Carter, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Henry Shipley, Cole McConchie, Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon and Will Williams

Captain: Cole McConchie. Vice-captain: Hamish Rutherford.

CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Neil Broom, Leo Carter, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Henry Shipley, Cole McConchie, Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon and Ed Nuttall

Captain: Hamish Rutherford. Vice-captain: Chad Bowes.

Edited by Samya Majumdar