CYP vs GRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECI Czechia T10, Match 6

The sixth game of the ECI Czechia T10 will see Cyprus (CYP) square off against Greece (GRE) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Sunday, July 30. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CYP vs GRE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Cyprus have lost their last two games, while Greece have won one of their last two games. Cyprus will give it their all to win the game, but Greece are expected to prevail.

CYP vs GRE Match Details

The sixth game of the ECI Czechia T10 will be played on July 30 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor at 12:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CYP vs GRE, Match 6

Date and Time: July 30, 2023: 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here was between Greece and Czechia, where 155 runs were scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

CYP vs GRE Form Guide

CYP - L L

GRE - L N/R W

CYP vs GRE Probable Playing XIs

CYP

No injury update

M Khan, James Chialoufas, H Singh, Roman Mazumder, Lovedeep Sandhu, PN Gamage, Roshan Siriwardana, Preetaj Doel (wk), I Muhammad, Rajwinder Singh Brar (c), Lovedeep Singh

GRE

No injury update

Christos Molinaris (wk), Amarpreet Mehmi, Alexis Souvlakis, Shabbir Arslan, Georgios Stogiannos, Christodoulos Bogdanos, Andreas Gasteratos, Aslam Mohammad (c), Sinan Khan, Georgios Galanis, Asrar Ahmed

CYP vs GRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Deol

Deol is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. C Molinaris is another good pick.

Batters

S Arslan

Arslan and A Singh are the two best batter picks. R Mazumder played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Mohammad

R Siriwardana and Mohammad are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. L Sandhu is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Ahmad

The top bowler picks are Ahmed and V Khanduri. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Khan is another good pick.

CYP vs GRE match captain and vice-captain choices

R Siriwardana

Siriwardana bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 103 points in the last two games.

S Arslan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Arslan the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 227 points in the last two games.

Five must-picks for CYP vs GRE, Match 6

R Siriwardana

A Ahmad

L Sandhu

A Mohammad

S Arslan

Cyprus vs Greece match expert tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Cyprus vs Greece Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Deol

Batters: S Arslan, R Mazumder, A Singh

All-rounders: A Mohammad, S Ahmad, L Sandhu, S Siriwardana

Bowlers: A Ahmad, S Khan, V Khanduri

Cyprus vs Greece Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Deol

Batters: S Arslan, R Mazumder, A Singh, A Souvlakis

All-rounders: A Mohammad, L Sandhu, S Siriwardana

Bowlers: A Ahmad, S Vasilakis, V Khanduri