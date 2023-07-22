DB vs JBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zim Afro T10, Match 5

Durban Qalandars (DB) will face Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) in the fifth match of the Zim Afro T10 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, July 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DB vs JBL Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 5.

Both the Durban Qalandars and the Joburg Buffaloes have begun their tournament on a strong note. The Qalandars won their first match of the tournament against the Cape Town Samp Army by eight runs.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes defeated the Bulawayo Braves by 10 runs. They will be desperate to keep the winning momentum going.

DB vs JBL Match Details, Match 5

The fifth match of Zim Afro T10 will be played on July 22 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 8.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DB vs JBL, Zim Afro T10, Match 5

Date and Time: July 22, 2023, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No live broadcast

DB vs JBL Pitch Report

All three matches held at the Harare Sports Club have been high-scoring encounters. The batters are expected to find a great degree of assistance on this track, while bowlers will need to be very precise and careful.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 119.67

Average second innings score: 97.33

DB vs JBL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Durban Qalandars: W

Joburg Buffaloes: W

DB vs JBL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Durban Qalandars Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Durban Qalandars Probable Playing 11

HWR Cartwright, Asif Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, CR Ervine (C), ADS Fletcher (wk), B Evans, GF Linde, SSB Magala, Tim Seifert, TL Chatara, and Mohammad Amir.

Joburg Buffaloes Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Joburg Buffaloes Probable Playing 11

Will Smeed, M Rahim, YK Pathan, W Madhevere, Mohammad Hafeez (C), T Banton (wk), Usman Shinwari, Noor Ahmad, CJ Dala, B Muzarabani, and WP Masakadza.

DB vs JBL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tim Seifert (1 match, 49 runs, Strike Rate: 222.73)

Tim Seifert will be an excellent choice for the wicketkeeper of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has plenty of experience and he was amazing in the first match. The Kiwi batter scored 49 runs in just 22 deliveries with the help of three sixes and six fours.

Top Batter pick

Hazratullah Zazai (1 match, 38 runs, Strike Rate: 152.00)

Hazratullah Zazai also looked in great touch with the bat. He slammed 38 runs at a strike rate of 152.

Top All-rounder pick

George Linde (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.00)

George Linde made a great impact with the ball in the first game. He picked up two wickets and also had an economy rate of 9.00. He is also capable of influencing with the bat.

Top Bowler pick

Blessing Muzarabani

A lot will be expected of Blessing Muzarabani going forward. He went wicketless in the first game but will definitely be looking to make a strong comeback here.

DB vs JBL match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez was simply unstoppable in the first game and he ran through the opposition batting order. Hafeez took six wickets and had a stellar economy rate of 2.00 and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your DB vs JBL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Wellington Masakadza

Wellington Masakadza was also in top form in the first game. He picked up three wickets and had an economy of 5.50. Masakadza is also capable of pulling off surprises with the bat.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DB vs JBL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Mohammad Hafeez 6 wickets 209 points Wellington Masakadza 3 wickets 163 points Tim Seifert 49 runs 87 points Mushfiqur Rahim 46 runs 90 points George Linde 2 wickets 72 points

DB vs JBL match expert tips

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez was simply unstoppable in the first game and he could prove to be the X factor here.

DB vs JBL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head-to-Head League

DB vs JBL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tom Banton

Batters: Hazratullah Zazai, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, George Linde, Brad Evans, Ravi Bopara

Bowlers: Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

DB vs JBL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

DB vs JBL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Hazratullah Zazai, Will Smeed, Craig Ervine, Asif Ali

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, George Linde, Brad Evans

Bowlers: Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani