DDD vs DUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 18

Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) will be up against Dubai Wanderers (DUW) in the 18th match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Tuesday, April 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DDD vs DUW Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Dubai Dare Devils have had a pretty solid campaign so far. Having played three matches, they have returned with two wins and a loss. The Dare Devils are third in the standings with four points.

Dubai Wanderers, meanwhile, are atop the standings with five points. They have won two of their four matches, while one of their games ended without a result.

DDD vs DUW Match Details, ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament

The 18th match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament will be played on April 11 at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 11th April 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DDD vs DUW Pitch Report

The ICC Academy Ground No. 2 has provided a balanced surface where both batters and bowlers have found some degree of assistance.

Last 5 matches (ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 158

Average second-innings score: 146.67

DDD vs DUW Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Dubai Dare Devils: L-W-W

Dubai Wanderers: W-L-W

DDD vs DUW probable playing 11s for today’s match

Dubai Dare Devils Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Dubai Dare Devils Probable Playing 11

Mohit Raghav (c), Rahul Soni (wk), Ali Gohar, Haroon Ghaus Shahid, Prateek Parmar, Rahul Sagar, Jasleen Anand, Kiran Naidu, Farhan Muhammad, Charith Nirmal, Faraz Jafri.

Dubai Wanderers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Dubai Wanderers Probable Playing 11

Jack Luffman, Scott Doody, Danny Pawson (c), Thinus Steyn, Clinto Bekrenshaw, Eisa Hussain, Ashley Connick, Abdullah Kayani, Ben Willgoss (wk), Kamran Shaheen and Ben Quirk.

DDD vs DUW Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Soni (3 matches, 108 runs, Strike Rate: 200.00)

R Soni could prove to be a wonderful wicketkeeping choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 108 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 200 and is currently the leading run-scorer for his team.

Top Batter pick

E DSouza (2 matches, 83 runs, Strike Rate: 125.76)

E DSouza is the leading run-scorer for the Dubai Wanderers with 83 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 125.76.

Top All-rounder pick

C Berkenshaw (2 matches, 58 runs and 3 wickets)

C Berkenshaw has scored 58 runs at a strike rate of over 170 in the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament. He has also scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 8.75.

Top Bowler pick

A Kayani (3 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.42)

A Kayani is the leading wicket-taker for the Dubai Wanderers, having taken four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.42.

DDD vs DUW match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gohar

A Gohar is the second-highest run-scorer for the Dubai Dare Devils with 105 runs in three games at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of over 143. Gohar has also taken four wickets and should definitely be the captaincy choice for your DDD vs DUW Deram11 fantasy team.

M Raghav

M Raghav has also taken four wickets in addition to scoring 26 runs in the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DDD vs DUW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Gohar 105 runs and 4 wickets 284 points R Soni 108 runs 184 points M Raghav 26 runs and 4 wickets 183 points C Berkenshaw 58 runs and 3 wickets 175 points A Kayani 4 wickets 157 points

DDD vs DUW match expert tips

A Gohar has been a cut above the rest and should be an extremely bankable multiplier pick for your DDD vs DUW Dream11 fantasy team.

DDD vs DUW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: R Soni, S Doody

Batters: E DSouza, J Anand, K Balasubramanian

All-rounders: A Gohar (c), M Raghav (vc), C Berkenshaw, B Varley

Bowlers: A Kayani, B Quirk

DDD vs DUW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: R Soni (c), S Doody

Batters: E DSouza, J Anand, K Balasubramanian, S Shah

All-rounders: A Gohar, M Raghav, C Berkenshaw (vc)

Bowlers: A Kayani, B Quirk

