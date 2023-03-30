DDD vs FAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Academy Ramadan, Match 6

Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) will lock horns with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAD) in the sixth match of the ICC Academy Ramadan at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Thursday, March 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DDD vs FAD Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 6.

This will be the first match of the season for both Dubai Dare Devils as well as First Abu Dhabi Bank.

There’s no doubt that both sides would love to begin their competition on the front foot. The spinners of both teams could play a vital role here.

DDD vs FAD Match Details, Match 6

The sixth match of ICC Academy Ramadan will be played on March 30 at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai. The match is set to commence at 10.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DDD vs FAD, ICC Academy Ramadan, Match 6

Date and Time: March 30, 2023, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DDD vs FAD Pitch Report

The ICC Academy Ground No. 2 has been a good surface to bat on. Teams have put up high totals and spinners have found aid from the track.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 167.75

Average second innings score: 142.5

DDD vs FAD Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Dubai Dare Devils: NA

First Abu Dhabi Bank: NA

DDD vs FAD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Dubai Dare Devils Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Dubai Dare Devils Probable Playing 11

Akshay Jotin, Kiran Naidu, Ali Gohar, Adarsh Desai, Anoop Nair, Muhammad Hanif, Abdul Aziz Mohammed Rashid, Abdul Safer, Rahul Soni (C), Ashish Sharma, and Mohit Raghav.

First Abu Dhabi Bank Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

First Abu Dhabi Bank Probable Playing 11

Mohammed Tariq Zahir, Noman Safdar, Karthik Berukodige Ramamohan, Mohammed Shabbir, Sajish Sivankutty (C), Joel Dsouza, Kunal Lachhani, Muhammad Aslam- I, Noushad Mohamad, Muhammad Usman Ashraf, and Vivek Menon.

DDD vs FAD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Soni (90 runs in last 5 matches)

R Soni is the captain of Dubai Dare Devils and he has been in great form lately. He has scored 90 runs in his last five innings.

Top Batter pick

M Tariq Zahir (249 runs and 108 wickets in 128 matches)

M Tariq Zahir could prove to be an interesting choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has been in good form of late.

Top All-rounder pick

S Ali Khan

S Ali Khan is a fabulous all-rounder who can prove to be instrumental with both the bat as well as the ball.

Top Bowler pick

A Gohar (30 runs in the last match)

A Gohar is an experienced batting all-rounder who has a lot to offer. He scored 30 off 21 balls in his last match. He has also picked up two wickets in his last five games.

DDD vs FAD match captain and vice-captain choices

N Safdar

N Safdar is a player who has plenty of experience under his belt. He has scored 6295 runs in 392 matches. Safdar has also taken 299 wickets.

S Kandanearachchi

S Kandanearachchi could be a player to watch out for here. He has played 157 matches and has scored 4684 runs in his career. Kandanearachchi also has 30 wickets to his name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DDD vs FAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats N Safdar 6295 runs and 299 wickets in 392 matches S Kandanearachchi 4684 runs and 30 wickets in 157 matches M Tariq Zahir 249 runs and 108 wickets in 128 matches R Soni 90 runs in the last matches A Gohar 30 runs in the last match

DDD vs FAD match expert tips

N Safdar has plenty of experience and he could prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your DDD vs FAD Dream11 Fantasy Team.

DDD vs FAD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

DDD vs FAD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: R Soni, M Aslam

Batters: M Tariq Zahir, A Ansari, N Safdar

All-rounders: S Sivankutty, S Ali Khan, J DSouza

Bowlers: A Gohar, M Raghav, S Kandanearachchi

DDD vs FAD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

DDD vs FAD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: R Soni

Batters: M Tariq Zahir, A Ansari, N Safdar, K Balasubramanian

All-rounders: S Sivankutty, S Ali Khan, J DSouza

Bowlers: A Gohar, M Raghav, S Kandanearachchi

