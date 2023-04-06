DDD vs GOG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 15

The 15th game of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament will see Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) go up against Goodrich Gladiators (GOG) at the ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai on Thursday (April 6).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DDD vs GOG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report. The Dare Devils have won two games and are second in Pool B. They won their last game against Fly Emirates by three wickets.

The Gladiators, meanwhile, lost their opening game against Dubai Wanderers by seven wickets and are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

DDD vs GOG Match Details

The 15th game of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament played on April 6 at the ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai at 10:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: DDD vs GOG, ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 11

Date and Time: April 6, 2023; 10:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai.

DDD vs GOG Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 Ground is a balanced one, where batters will get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 167.

DDD vs GOG Form Guide (Last Match)

Dubai Dare Devils: W

Goodrich Gladiators: NA

DDD vs GOG probable playing XIs for today’s match

DDD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

DDD Probable Playing XI

Rahul Soni, Aziz Ansari, Safi Khan, Charith Nirmal, Kiran Naidu, Jasleen Anand, Ali Gohar, Mohit Raghav, Rahul Sagar, Ashish Sharma, Prateek Parmar.

GOG Injury/Team News

No major injury update

GOG Probable Playing XI

Zeeshan Ali, Rao Raghavaraju, Thirumalai Adiyapatham, Chitra Bandaru, Muhammad Raween Babar, Ajmal Ali, Fayasudeen Kuthbudeen, Harish Raheb, Johnson Rajesh, Shameet Kanneganti, Sudalai Mani Paramasivan

DDD vs GOG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rahul Soni (2 matches, 91 runs, Strike Rate: 197.83)

Soni is the best wicket-keeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He has scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 197.83 in two games.

Top Batter pick

Kiran Naidu (2 matches, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 108.82)

Naidu has batted decently in tournament, scoring 37 runs in two games at a strike rate of 108.82. He's expected to deliver a big innings in this game.

Top All-rounder pick

Ali Gohar (2 matches, 93 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 172.22 and Economy Rate: 15.30)

Gohar is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both bat and ball. He has scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 172.22 in two games and has also scalped three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Farhan (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 14.50)

Farhan will be expected to lead his side’s bowling unit. He has picked up three wickets in two games.

DDD vs GOG match captain and vice-captain choices

Ali Gohar

Gohar is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He has scored 93 runs and scalped three wickets in two games.

Mohit Raghav

Raghav could prove to be a valuable pick. He has scored 15 runs and picked up four wickets in two games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for DDD vs GOG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ali Gohar 3 wickets and 93 runs in 2 matches

Mohit Raghav 15 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

Rahul Soni 91 runs in 2 matches

Muhammad Farhan 3 wickets in 2 matches

Charith Nirmal 50 runs in 2 matches

DDD vs GOG Match Expert Tips

Ali Gohar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been in blazing hot form.

DDD vs GOG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Head-to-Head League

DDD vs GOG Dream11 Prediction - ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament

DDD vs GOG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Soni

Batters: Charith Nirmal, Kiran Naidu, Krishnan Balasubramanian, Rao Raghavaraju, Numan Siddique

All-rounders: Kumaran Kamaraj, Ali Gohar, Mohit Raghav

Bowlers: Muhammad Farhan, Sudalai Mani Paramasivan

DDD vs GOG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Grand League

DDD vs GOG Dream11 Prediction - ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament

DDD vs GOG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Soni

Batters: Charith Nirmal, Krishnan Balasubramanian, Rao Raghavaraju, Numan Siddique

All-rounders: Kumaran Kamaraj, Ali Gohar, Mohit Raghav

Bowlers: Muhammad Farhan, Sudalai Mani Paramasivan, Faraz Jafri.

