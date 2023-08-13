Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 19, BIR vs OVI

The Birmingham Phoenix take on the Oval Invincibles in the 19th game of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Sunda (August 13) at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

While heavy showers are predicted throughout the day, there's a chance that the rain could ease off by the time the game starts.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I have two players from this game in my team but plan to make five transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:00 pm BST, 10:30 pm IST on Sunday, August 13

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 63

1) Matt Short (ALL) (NOR) - OUT | Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) - IN

2) Harry Brook (BAT) (NOR) - OUT | Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI) - IN

3) Jamie Overton (ALL) (MAN) - OUT | Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR) - IN

4) Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (NOR) - OUT | Sunil Narine (ALL) (OVI) - IN

5) Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN) - OUT | Gus Atkinson (BOWL) (OVI) - IN

I plan to load up on players from the Oval Invincibles for this game, with OVI playing again in M21. That quick turnaround makes it almost mandatory to have 4-5 players from that team for this game. Given how well they've fared compared to BIR's struggles, it feels like an easy decision.

I will continue to back Shadab Khan as I feel he's an excellent Fantasy option in T20 cricket and should come good soon. The rest of the transfers in are from the Oval Invincibles.

Sunil Narine and Gus Atkinson have been the side's main wicket-takers and should continue doing what they do against a fragile-looking BIR batting order. I might, though, go for Moeen Ali over Sunil Narine.

Sam Curran got back among the wickets in the last game in addition to his very useful cameo with the bat. He will once again be a frontrunner for the captain's armband.

Lastly, I'm backing Will Jacks over Jason Roy as my batting option from the Invincibles. He got the team off to a flyer in their last game and will want to convert his starts into bigger scores in coming games.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 - BIR vs OVI: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 - BIR vs OVI | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 19: Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (OVI), Ben Duckett (BAT) (BIR), Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI), Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI), Sunil Narine (ALL) (OVI), Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR), Gus Atkinson (BOWL) (OVI)

Sam Curran and Heinrich Klaasen are clear off the others as captaincy picks due to their form, but Gus Atkinson's wicket-taking potential and Shadab Khan's all-round abilities make them decent picks, too.

Other players

Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs WEL, Match 20

Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs TRE, Match 23

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs TRE, Match 20

Haris Rauf (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs TRE, Match 20