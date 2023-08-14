The Welsh Fire locks horns with the Trent Rockets in the 20th game of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Monday, August 14, at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous The Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I have three players from this game and plan to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Monday, August 14

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 60

1) Ben Duckett (BAT) (BIR) - OUT | Joe Root (BAT) (TRE) - IN

2) Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) - OUT | Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE) - IN

3) Spencer Johnson (BOWL) (OVI) - OUT | David Willey (ALL) (WEL) - IN

It has been surprising to see Joe Root bowling regularly for the Trent Rockets, but it makes him a stellar Dream11 fantasy option and a must-have, especially as he's classified as a batter.

Daniel Sams hasn't had much success with the ball in recent games, but against a team that clearly struggled against left-arm pace in their last match, he could have some success. Lastly, I'm going with David Willey from the Welsh Fire. He's a very dependable pick who should be among both the wickets and the runs for his side.

As for the transfers out, with the Oval Invincibles playing the very next game, I can't afford to take out more than one player from their team. That's why I've gone with Spencer Johnson. Jos Buttler and Ben Duckett as the other outgoings.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 - WEL vs TRE: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 - WEL vs TRE | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 20: Haris Rauf (BOWL) (WEL), Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL), Joe Root (BAT) (TRE), Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE), and David Willey (ALL) (WEL)

Joe Root's increased bowling role for the Rockets makes him an attractive captaincy option alongside Daniel Sams.

David Willey's appeal has reduced, with David Payne eating into his share of the overs, but he bats high enough to be considered an option. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi remains a solid pick.

Other players

Jason Roy (BAT) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 21

Kane Richardson (BOWL) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs SOU, Match 22

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 21

Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 21

Moeen Ali (ALL) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs SOU, Match 22