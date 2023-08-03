Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 4, NOR vs BIR

The Northern Superchargers go up against the Birmingham Phoenix in the fourth game of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Thursday, August 3, at Headingley, Leeds.

Rain in the first game on Wednesday changed the course of my transfers, but it worked out for the best eventually.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I only have one player from this game, so I will make five transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Thursday, August 3

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 120

1) Gus Atkinson (BOWL) (OVI) - OUT | Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (NOR) - IN

2) Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) - OUT | Tom Banton (WK) (NOR) - IN

3) Daryl Mitchell (ALL) (LON) - OUT | Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR) - IN

4) Matthew Wade (WK) (LON) - OUT | David Wiese (ALL) (NOR) - IN

5) Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI) - OUT | Liam Livingstone (BAT) (BIR) - IN

The two teams are the only ones yet to play in The Men's Hundred 2023, so it will be interesting to see which way this game goes. While the Northern Superchargers will have home advantage, the Phoenix look like the favourites on paper.

On what should be a fairly batter-friendly surface, I'm adding Liam Livingstone and Shadab Khan to the team to join Will Smeed as part of the BIR contingent. Khan is a Fantasy cricket gem regardless of the format, and I will be keeping an eye on him for captaincy. Moeen Ali is another tempting pick.

After taking out Matthew Wade, I need a wicketkeeper, and Somerset keeper-batter Tom Banton from the Superchargers fits the bill well. He had a great T20 Blast campaign and will look to carry on the form into The Hundred. David Wiese and Wayne Parnell are all-rounders who can hit some lusty blows while also bowling a minimum of 15-20 deliveries.

As for the transfers out, with the Oval Invincibles playing only in M9, I'm taking all their players out along with two from the London Spirit.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - NOR vs BIR: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - NOR vs BIR | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 4: Will Smeed (BAT) (BIR), Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (NOR), Tom Banton (WK) (NOR), Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR), David Wiese (ALL) (NOR), Liam Livingstone (BAT) (BIR)

Shdab Khan is the obvious captaincy choice given his all-round abilities, but the versatility of David Wiese and the explosive Liam Livingstone are also in my consideration.

Will Smeed was in blistering form in the T20 blast, scoring 523 runs at a strike rate of 175.50. He will look to light The Hundred up this season, and I will also be looking at him as a captaincy option.

Other players

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs SOU, Match 5

Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 6

James Vince (BAT) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs WEL, Match 5

Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 6

Nathan Ellis (BOWL) (LON) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 6