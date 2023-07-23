DSB vs STS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Strike League OD, Match 9

The ninth game of the Strike League OD will see Desert Blaze (DSB) square off against Southern Storm (STS) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Sunday (July 23). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DSB vs STS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Blaze have won all their last three games, while Southern have won one of their last three. Southern will look give it their all to win the game, but Desert are expected to prevail.

DSB vs STS Match Details

The ninth game of the Strike League OD will be played on July 23 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin at 6:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DSB vs STS, Match 9

Date and Time: July 23, 2023; 6:30 am IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for batters. Both teams prefer to bat first on this pitch. Spinners might come into play in the second innings. The last game played here between City Cyclones and Desert Blaze saw 544 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

DSB vs STS Form Guide

DSB - Won three of their last three games

STS - Won one of their last three games

DSB vs STS Probable Playing XIs

DSB

No injury update

Tom Vane-Tempest (wk), Kyle Brazell, Mathew Calder, Tom Jackson, Brodie Symons, Angus Lovell (c), Joshua Kann, Max Hatzoglou, JA Freeman, Matt Hammond, Tom Menzies

STS

No injury update

Joel Curtis (wk), Dylan Mullen, Josh Brown (c), Jacob Dickman, Jason Sangha, Zac Keogh, Isaac Higgins, Param Uppal, Keegan Oates, Toby Gray, Billy Stanlake

DSB vs STS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Curtis

Curtis is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. T Vane is another good pick.

Batters

K Brazell

J Brown and Brazell are the two best batter picks. Z Keogh played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

J Freeman

A Lovell and Freeman are the best all-rounder picks, as they abt in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Uppal is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Gray

The top bowler picks are W Dhillon and Gray. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. B Stanlake is another good pick.

DSB vs STS match captain and vice-captain choices

J Freeman

Freeman bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 562 points in the last four games.

A Lovell

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Lovell the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 428 points in the last four games.

Five must-picks for DSB vs STS, Match 9

J Freeman

A Lovell

T Gray

P Uppal

I Higgins

Desert Blaze vs Southern Storm Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Desert Blaze vs Southern Storm Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Curtis

Batters: J Brown, K Brazell

All-rounders: J Freeman, A Lovell, I Higgins, P Uppal

Bowlers: J Kann, T Gray, B Stanlake, W Dhillon

Desert Blaze vs Southern Storm Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Curtis

Batters: J Brown, K Brazell, Z Keogh, R Hackney

All-rounders: J Freeman, A Lovell, I Higgins, P Uppal

Bowlers: J Kann, T Gray