DSK vs FSI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ganga Cricket Club T10, Match 20

The 20th game of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will see DK Super Kings (DSK) square off against Farrukhabad Sikandar (FSI) at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (February 26). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DSK vs FSI Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Super Kings have won two of their last four games, while Farrukhabad Sikandar have won one of their three. Farrukhabad will give it their all to win the game, but the Super Kings are expected to prevail.

DSK vs FSI Match Details

The 20th game of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will be played on February 26 at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh at 3:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DSK vs FSI, Match 20

Date and Time: February 26, 2023; 3:45 pm IST

Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for batters. Batters who are tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last game here between Royal Striker XI and Yaqutganj Challengers saw 161 runs scored for the loss of nine wickets.

DSK vs FSI Form Guide

DSK - Won 2 of their last 4 games

FSI - Won 1 of their last 3 games

DSK vs FSI Probable Playing XIs

DSK

No injury update

Danish Khan (c), Akshat Namdev, Sunny Dubey, Saurabh Kushwaha, Shiv Mohan, MD Junaid, Shubh Agarwal, Abhishek Gupta, Vivek Singh, Abdul Zeeshan (wk), Kunal Rajput

FSI

No injury updates

Sabhyansh Pachauri (c), Anuj Rajput (wk), Shubh, Sushanshu, Riyaz Ali, Sachin Katheriya, Paras Duvey, Shivam, Ankit Gautam, Ravindra, Abhieshek Rajput

DSK vs FSI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Zeeshan

Zeeshan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well here. S Kushwaha is another good pick.

Batters

D Khan

S Pachauri and D Khan are the two best batter picks. M Junaid played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Gupta

A Gupta and Dubey are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Agarwal is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Namdev

The top bowler picks are S Mohan and A Namdev. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Ravindra is another good pick.

DSK vs FSI match captain and vice-captain choices

A Namdev

Namdev bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has scored 78 runs and taken six wickets in his last four games.

S Pachauri

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Pachauri the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams too. He has scored 58 runs and taken two wickets in his last two games

Five Must-Picks for DSK vs FSI, Match 20

A Gupta

S Pachauri

D Khan

S Dubey

A Namdev

DK Super Kings vs Farrukhabad Sikandar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DK Super Kings vs Farrukhabad Sikandar Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Zeeshan

Batters: Shubh, S Pachauri, M Junaid, D Khan

All-rounders: A Gupta, S Dubey, S Agarwal

Bowlers: A Namdev, Ravindra, S Mohan

DK Super Kings vs Farrukhabad Sikandar Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Zeeshan

Batters: S Pachauri, M Junaid, D Khan

All-rounders: A Gupta, S Dubey, S Agarwal, P Duvey

Bowlers: A Namdev, Ravindra, S Mohan

Poll : 0 votes