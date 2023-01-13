DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 1

Dubai Capitals (DUB) will face the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) in the opening match of the International League (IL) T20 2023 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DUB vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Dubai Capitals will be led by star West Indies batting all-rounder Rovman Powell. They also have the likes of Joe Root, Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Isuru Udana in their ranks.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have also decided to appoint a West Indies all-rounder as their captain, Sunil Narine. Andre Russell obviously leads the headlines in terms of squad attraction but Abu Dhabi also possess the likes of Paul Stirling, Akeal Hosein, and Colin Ingram. They will miss the Sri Lankan trio of Charith Asalanka, Lahiru Kumara, and Dhananjaya de Silva for the first few matches as they are currently touring India with the national team.

DUB vs ABD Match Details, ILT20

The first match of the International League T20 2023 will be played on January 13 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 11:10 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUB vs ABD, ILT20 2023, Match 1

Date and Time: 13th January 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Zee Cinema

DUB vs ABD Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has traditionally offered a balanced surface in T20 games. The bowlers have found plenty of assistance at the venue, with spinners being extremely important in the middle overs. The average first-innings score is around 130 runs.

DUB vs ABD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Dubai Capitals injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Dubai Capitals Probable Playing 11

Rovman Powell (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Robin Uthappa, Chirag Suri, Joe Root, Sikandar Raza, Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella, Fred Klaassen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders injury/team news

Charith Asalanka, Lahiru Kumara, and Dhananjaya de Silva are unavailable as they are touring India with the Sri Lankan national team.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Probable Playing 11

Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Andre Russell, Raymon Reifer, Sunil Narine(C), Kennar Lewis, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali, Merchant de Lange

DUB vs ABD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kennar Lewis

Kennar Lewis is the best possible wicketkeeper choice for your DUB vs ABD Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 877 runs in 49 T20 matches at a strike rate of 125.10.

Top Batter pick

Rovman Powell

All eyes will be on Rovman Powell as he prepares to lead the Dubai Capitals. He was in great form in the Abu Dhabi T10, scoring 196 runs in just seven innings at a strike rate of 245.00.

Top All-rounder pick

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza is currently in the midst of a purple patch. He was in great form in 2022, scoring 735 runs in 24 matches at an average of 35 and a strike rate of over 150. Raza also took 25 wickets at an economy rate of 6.13.

Top Bowler pick

Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein has been an extremely reliable bowler in this format for his national team. Hosein has collected 83 wickets in 98 matches at an economy rate of 6.49. He can also add valuable runs down the order.

DUB vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is one of the biggest names in the shortest format of the sport, with his hitting prowess and death-bowling temperament being well known. The West Indies legend has smacked 7277 runs in T20 cricket at a strike rate of over 168. He has also taken 385 wickets in 432 matches. Russell will prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your DUB vs ABD Dream11 fantasy team.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is well known for his bowling prowess and the surfaces in UAE will aid his cause. Narine was in great form during the recently held CPL 2022 and picked up 11 wickets in nine games at a wonderful economy rate of 4.80.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DUB vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Andre Russell 7277 runs and 385 wickets in 432 T20 matches Sunil Narine 11 wickets in 9 matches in CPL 2022 Sikandar Raza 735 runs and 25 wickets in 24 matches in T20Is in 2022 Rovman Powell 196 runs in 7 matches in Abu Dhabi T10 Akeal Hosein 83 wickets in 98 T20Is

DUB vs ABD match expert tips

Andre Russell and the kind of havoc he is capable of wreaking require little introduction. Russell could prove to be the X factor in the DUB vs ABD game.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Joe Root, Paul Stirling, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Andre Russell (c), Fabian Allen, Sikandar Raza, Sunil Narine (vc)

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Joe Root, Paul Stirling, Rovman Powell (vc)

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Sikandar Raza (c), Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman

