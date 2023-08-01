The fourth game of the English One Day Cup 2023, in Group A, will see Durham open their campaign against Worcestershire on Tuesday (August 1) at Chester-le-Street Riverside Ground.

In their last game, Durham lost to Leicestershire, who won the toss and elected to field. Durham struggled, losing their first wicket for one run. However, their lower order stepped up as they posted 197. In response, Leicestershire responded with fifties from Rishi Patel and Arron Lilley to win by two wickets.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire played Glamorgan, who batted first. Sam Northeast produced an excellent performance. Despite Worcestershire's collective efforts, they fell short by 19 runs, losing nine wickets.

On that note, here's a look at three players you could select as captain or vice-captain for your DUR vs WOR Dream11 prediction team:

#3 Ashton Turner (DUR) – 9 credits

Turner is a key part of his team's middle order. He's a crucial asset because of his ability to control the innings and finish games strongly.

He has represented Australia in limited-overs cricket and made a name for himself with match-winning performances. Turner’s aggressive style and composure under pressure along with flexibility and versatility makes him a promising choice as captain of your DUR vs WOR Dream11 team.

He has 192 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 32.00 and a strike rate of 120.00.

#2 Brett D’Oliveira (WOR) - 9 credits

D'Oliveira is an English batting all-rounder known for his versatility and prowess with the bat and ball.

He comes from a cricketing family, following in the footsteps of his father Damian D'Oliveira and grandfather Basil D'Oliveira. Brett has represented Worcestershire in county cricket and has demonstrated his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. With his ability to play vital innings, he could be a valuable asset for his team.

When choosing your captain or vice-captain in your DUR vs WOR Dream11 team, he ought to be one to keep an eye on.

#1 Usama Mir (WOR) - 9 credits

Usama Mir (Image Credit:- SportsTiger.com)

Usama Mir is a talented Pakistani bowler known for his leg-spin. He has represented Pakistan in limited-overs cricket and has impressed with his ability to deceive batsmen with his turns and variations.

His tight control and wicket-taking ability make him a precious asset in the middle overs. While he might not be too well-known, his performances in home cricket have showcased his ability to be a key player for Worcestershire. In six ODIs, he has taken ten wickets at an economy of 5.29.

That makes him a good choice as captain of your DUR vs WOR Dream11 prediction team.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's DUR vs WOR Dream11 Contest? Usama Mir Brett D’ Oliveira 0 votes