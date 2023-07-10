DVU vs BUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECS Hungary T10, Match 39

DV Ultimate XI (DVU) will take on Budapest Blinders (BUB) in the 39th game of the ECS Hungary T10 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary on Monday (July 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DVU vs BUB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Budapest have been impressive in the tournament this season, winning all five games. They are second in the points table with ten points. They have been well served by players like Asanka Weligamage, Kamran Wahid, Ali Yalmaz and Maanav Nayak who have put in excellent performances.

Meanwhile, DV are coming off a win over Royal Eagles. They have three wins from six games and are fifth in the standings. The likes of Ali Nawaz, Mohammad Kamran, and Masuk Abdullah have been their standout performers.

DVU vs BUB Match Details

The 39th game of the ECS Hungary T10 will be played on July 10 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary at 06:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DVU vs BUB, Match 39, ECS Hungary T10

Date and Time: July 10, 2023, 06:45 pm IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary

DVU vs BUB Pitch Report

The pitch at the GB Oval in Hungary is balanced and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Anything above 100 could be a par score.

DVU vs BUB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

DV Ultimate XI: W-L-W-W-L

Budapest Blinders: W-W-W-W-W

DVU vs BUB Probable Playing XIs

DVU

No injury update

Bobby Patel (wk), Ali Nawaz, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mueez ul Hassan, Umer Jamil, Rifat Rakibul (c), Pruthvi Boppani, Mohammad Kamran, Masuk Abdullah, Imran Vaidya, Kaesar Ahmed

BUB

No injury update

Abbas Ghani, Steffan Gooch (wk), Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat (c), Amjad Aziz, Ibrar Ahmad, Sandeep Mohandas, Kamran Wahid, Ali Yalmaz, Mecit Ozturk, Maanav Nayak

Today's DVU vs BUB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Steffan Gooch (316 runs in 5 matches; Batting Average: 79.00)

Gooch has scored 316 runs at an average of 79.00 and a strike rate of 259.02 in five appearances, making him an excellent option for the wicketkeeper's position.

Top Batter Pick

Asanka Weligamage (241 runs in 5 matches, Average: 241.00)

Weligamage has looked very good with both bat and the ball, scoring 241 runs at an average of 241.00 and a strike rate of 267.78 in five games. That makes him a must-have in your DVU vs BUB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ali Nawaz (152 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches; E.R: 9.45)

The in-form all-rounder has taken seven wickets and has looked impressive with the bat, scoring 152 runs at an average of 25.33 in six games. He sits second on the runs charts for his side.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Kamran (8 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 14.00)

Kamran has looked excellent with the ball and could be a good pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up eight wickets at an average of 14.00 in six games.

DVU vs BUB match captain and vice-captain choices

Mueez Ul Hassan

Hassan has fared decently with both bat and ball. He has scored 159 runs at an average of 53.00 and taken five wickets at an economy rate of 11.17 in six games and could be the best pick for captaincy.

Masuk Abdullah

Abdullah has been one of the best performers for Budapest in the tournament. He has scored 12 runs and taken six wickets at an average of 17.33 in six games.

Five Must-Picks for DVU vs BUB, Match 39

Kamran Wahid

Ali Yalmaz

Pruthvi Boppani

Mohammad Kamran

Mecit Ozturk

DVU vs BUB Match Expert Tips, Match 39

Ali Nawaz has been effective with the ball for DV, utilizing his variations to great effect. He can also hit for power in the middle of the order. Given his all-around skill and form, he's a must-have in your DVU vs BUB Dream11 fantasy team.

DVU vs BUB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

DVU vs BUB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: S Gooch

Batters: A Weligamage, U Jamil

All-rounders: Kamran Wahid, Ali Yalmaz, K Wahid, M Nayak, M Ul Hassan, Ali Nawaz

Bowlers: M Abdullah, M Kamran

DVU vs BUB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

DVU vs BUB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: S Gooch

Batters: A Weligamage, B Patel

All-rounders: Kamran Wahid, Ali Yalmaz, K Wahid, M Nayak, M Ul Hassan, Ali Nawaz

Bowlers: M Abdullah, M Kamran

