DYPA vs REL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for DY Patil T20 Cup, Match 5

DY Patil Group A (DYPA) will square off against Reliance 1 (REL) in the fifth match of the DY Patil T20 Cup at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday, February 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DYPA vs REL Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

DY Patil Group A have played one match in the tournament and won it quite convincingly. They will look to continue their winning momentum in this match.

Reliance 1, on the other hand, have also played good cricket in the only match that they played in the tournament. They managed to chase down a formidable total quite easily. Much like their opponents, they have the form with them and will look to capitalize on it to progress further in the tournament.

DYPA vs REL Match Details

The fifth match of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2023 will be played on February 25 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai at 11.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: DYPA vs REL, DY Patil T20 Cup, Match 5

Date and Time: February 25, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

DYPA vs REL Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr DY Patil Stadium has been good for batting. The venue has already seen four 200-plus totals and this match also promises to be a high-scoring thriller.

DYPA vs REL Probable Playing XIs for today's match

DYPA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DYPA Probable Playing XI

Naushad Shaikh (wk), Priyam Garg, Aman Hakim Khan, Abdul Samad, Parth Sahani, Rahul Tewatia, Suyas Prabhudessai, Divyang Hinganekar, Iqbal Abdulla (c), Vipul Krishna, and Karn Sharma.

REL Team/Injury News

No major updates.

REL Probable Playing XI

Piyush Chawla, Luvnith Sisodia, Rohit Rayudu, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Nihal Vadera, Tilak Verma, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, and Kumar Karthikeya.

DYPA vs REL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naushad Shaikh

Naushad Shaikh played a wonderful knock to kickstart the tournament. His brilliant batting form makes Naushad Shaikh the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Luvnith Sisodia

Luvnith Sisodia has hit good form in the very first match of the tournament. He can get the team off to a good start and this makes him the best pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Hrithik Shokeen

Hrithik Shokeen can be impactful with both the bat and the ball. He has the ability to play big shots in the lower middle order. Shokeen can also pick up wickets with the ball in the middle overs, which makes him one of the safest picks for the match.

Bowler

Aman Khan

Aman Khan has done a good job with the ball in the first match of the tournament. Khan can be effective with the ball in the initial stages and also in the death overs. This makes him the best bet from the bowler's category.

DYPA vs REL Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Naushad Shaikh

Naushad Shaikh has been in good form with the bat very early in the tournament. He will look to capitalize on this and score big again. This makes him a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Luvnith Sisodia

Luvnith Sisodia started off the tournament on a great note. His current batting form makes him a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for DYPA vs REL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Luvnith Sisodia

Naushad Shaikh

Aman Khan

Hrithik Shokeen

Arshad Khan

DYPA vs REL match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting and a high scoring match is on the cards. So, top-order batters and bowlers who have plenty of variations in their kitty will be good picks for the match.

DYPA vs REL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Naushad Shaikh

Batters: Priyam Garg, Luvnith Sisodia, Tilak Varma, N Vadera

All-rounders: Hrithik Shokeen, A Khan

Bowlers: Aman Khan, V Krishna, A Madhwal, R Goyal

DYPA vs REL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Naushad Shaikh

Batters: Priyam Garg, Luvnith Sisodia, Tilak Varma, N Vadera

All-rounders: Hrithik Shokeen, A Khan

Bowlers: Aman Khan, V Krishna, A Madhwal, R Goyal

