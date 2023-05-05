EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D50, Match 5

Emirates Blues (EMB) will face Dubai (DUB) in the fifth match of the Emirates D50 at the Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman on Friday, May 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EMB vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both Emirates Blues and Dubai have played one game each so far in the Emirates D50 competition.

Emirates Blues lost their first match against Sharjah, suffering a massive 119-run loss. They are at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, Dubai defeated Abu Dhabi by 23 runs in a high-scoring encounter and are third in the standings.

EMB vs DUB Match Details, Emirates D50

The fifth match of the Emirates D50 will be played on May 5 at the Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman. The match is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMB vs DUB, Emirates D50, Match 5

Date and Time: 5th May 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

EMB vs DUB Pitch Report

The matches held at the Malek Cricket Ground 1 have been high-scoring encounters. The boundaries are short which has allowed the batters to play risk-free cricket. Bowlers have to be careful with their lines and lengths.

Last 2 matches (Emirates D50)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 336

Average second-innings score: 265

EMB vs DUB Form Guide (Emirates D50)

Emirates Blues: L

Dubai: W

EMB vs DUB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Emirates Blues Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Emirates Blues Probable Playing 11

Dhruv Parashar (WK), Aryansh Sharma, Ethan D’Souza, Aryan Saxena, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Ali Naseer, Hardik Pai, Harshit Seth, Akshat Rai, Daniyal Boriawala.

Dubai Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Dubai Probable Playing 11

Ronak Panoly, Aryan Lakra, Nilansh Keswani, Syed-Haider Shah, Fahad Nawaz (wk), Safeer Tariq, Shival Bawa, Adhitya Shetty, Farooq Mohammad, Soorya Sathish, Muhammad-Arsh Khan.

EMB vs DUB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

D Parashar (1 match, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 80.00)

D Parashar is a decent pick for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 24 runs in the first match in 30 balls.

Top Batter pick

A Sharafu (1 match, 39 runs and 2 wickets)

A Sharafu slammed 39 runs in the first game and also went on to pick up two wickets at an economy of 7.13.

Top All-rounder pick

A Shetty (1 match, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.60)

A Shetty was on fire with the ball in the last game. He ended up taking four wickets at an economy rate of 7.60.

Top Bowler pick

A Lakra (1 match, 100 runs and 1 wicket)

A Lakra was phenomenal with the bat in the last game, scoring a century. He also picked up a wicket in 8.1 overs at an economy rate of 4.53.

EMB vs DUB match captain and vice-captain choices

R Panoly

R Panoly slammed 141 runs off 116 deliveries in the first game and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your EMB vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Sharma

S Sharma could prove to be a useful all-rounder for his team. He picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.90 and also hit 27 runs at a strike rate close to 80.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EMB vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Panoly 141 runs 184 points S Sharma 27 runs and 4 wickets 155 points A Lakra 100 runs and 1 wicket 148 points A Shetty 4 wickets 120 points A Naseer 31 runs and 2 wickets 112 points

EMB vs DUB match expert tips

R Panoly and S Sharma could make a strong impact and could prove to be safe captaincy choices for your EMB vs DUB Dream11 fantasy team.

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: D Parashar, A Sharma

Batters: A Sharafu, E DSouza

All-rounders: R Panoly (c), S Sharma (vc), A Shetty, A Naseer

Bowlers: A Lakra, N Keswani, H Seth

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

EMB vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: D Parashar

Batters: A Sharafu (c), E DSouza

All-rounders: R Panoly, S Sharma, A Shetty, A Naseer, F Mohammad

Bowlers: A Lakra (vc), N Keswani, H Shetty

