EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D10 Tournament, Match 9

Emirates Blues (EMB) will take on Fujairah (FUJ) in the Match 9 of the Emirates D10 Tournament at Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 9.

Emirates Blues have had a rough campaign so far. They have lost all three of their games so far. As a result, they are at the bottom of the table and have no points on the board.

Meanwhile, Fujairah have done a brilliant job. They have won both their fixtures and are on top of the standings with four points.

EMB vs FUJ Match Details, Match 9

The Match 9 of Emirates D10 Tournament will be played on May 24 at the Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman. The match is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMB vs FUJ, Emirates D10 Tournament, Match 9

Date and Time: May 24, 2023, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

EMB vs FUJ Pitch Report

This is a high-scoring wicket and runs have been scored aplenty here. The boundaries are small which has made hitting big shots easier for the batters.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 114.67

Average second innings score: 104.33

EMB vs FUJ Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Emirates Blues: L-L-L

Fujairah: W-W

EMB vs FUJ probable playing 11s for today’s match

Emirates Blues Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Emirates Blues Probable Playing 11

Fahad Nawaz, A Sharafu, Ethan D’Souza (c), Aryan Saxena, Deepak Raj, Ansh Tandon, Shalom Dsouza, Harsh Desai, Ashwant Valthapa (wk), Tanish Suri, Hardik Pai.

Fujairah Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Fujairah Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Abid, Muhammad Usman-II, Raees Ahmed, Haider Ali-I, Salman Khan, Hameed Khan (c), Umair Ali Khan, Shahbaz Ali, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Hafiz Almas, Danish Qureshi.

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ashwant Valthapa (3 matches, 77 runs, Strike Rate: 202.63)

Ashwant Valthapa is the leading run-scorer for his side. He has hammered 77 runs in three games at a strike rate of 202.63.

Top Batter pick

A Tandon (3 matches, 56 runs, Strike Rate: 169.70)

A Tandon has also batted extremely well. He has scored 56 runs in three games at a strike rate of 169.70.

Top All-rounder pick

S Ali (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 12.75)

S Ali is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team. He has scalped four wickets in two games.

Top Bowler pick

M Rohid Khan (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.00)

M Rohid Khan is also the joint-highest wicket-taker for Fujairah along with S Ali. He has taken four wickets in two games but has a wonderful economy of 8.00.

EMB vs FUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ahmed

R Ahmed is the top-scorer for Fujairah in the competition. He has slammed 91 runs in two matches at an average of 91 and at a strike rate of 284.38. He could be a great captaincy choice of your EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Sharafu

A Sharafu has done well with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 63 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 233.33. Sharafu has also taken a wicket.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Ahmed 91 runs 165 points Ashwant Valthapa 77 runs 161 points A Sharafu 63 runs and 1 wicket 148 points S Ali 4 wickets 147 points M Rohid Khan 4 wickets 146 points

EMB vs FUJ match expert tips

R Ahmed and A Sharafu are reliable players to have in your EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Side.

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ashwant Valthapa, F Nawaz

Batter: R Ahmed, A Sharafu, A Tandon, S Khan

All-rounder: S Ali, Z Farid, H Almas

Bowler: M Rohid Khan, S Rao Ali

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ashwant Valthapa

Batter: R Ahmed, A Sharafu, A Tandon, S Khan

All-rounder: S Ali, Z Farid, H Almas, U Ali Khan

Bowler: M Rohid Khan, S Rao Ali

