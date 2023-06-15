EN-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Women’s Ashes Practice Test – June 15, 2023  

England (EN-W) and Australia Women (AU-A-W) lock horns in the Women’s Ashes Practice Test from Thursday (June 15) at the Incora County Ground in Derby, England.

England, led by Heather Knight, will be playing at home and want to garner some momentum before facing Australia in the Ashes. On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the EN-W vs AU-A-W game:

#3 Nat Sciver Brunt (EN-W) – 9 credits

England Women vs South Africa Women - First Test Match: Day Three

Nat Sciver-Brunt is one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket, so it would be foolish to leave her out of fantasy teams for the EN-W vs AU-A-W game.

Moreover, she should also be made the captain of Dream11 teams. In eight Tests, she has scored 512 runs at an average of 47.67 with a top score of 169 not out. She has also picked up ten wickets, including a four-wicket haul

#2 Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W) – 9 credits

England Women vs South Africa Women - First Test Match: Day Four

Sophie Ecclestone is one of the best spinners in the world, and there should be no doubt about picking her in fantasy teams for the EN-W vs AU-A-W game.

In five Tests, she has picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 2.84. Ecclestone, who played for the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, is no mug with the bat, as she has a top score of 35 at an average of 34.33 in Test cricket.

#1 Alice Capsey (EN-W) – 8 credits

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Alice Capsey is one of the brightest talents in English cricket, so fantasy users should include her in their teams for the EN-W vs AU-A-W game.

The 18-year-old is yet to play Test cricket but has performed exceptionally in the limited-overs format. Capsey also holds the record for the fastest fifty by an English batter in the T20 World Cup.

Squads for EN-W vs AU-A-W Practice Test

Australia Women A

Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Heather Graham, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson

England Women

Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

