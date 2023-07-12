EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st WODI match – July 12, 2023

England Women and Australia Women will lock horns in the 1st ODI of Women’s Ashes 2023 on July 12th at Shree County Ground in Bristol. The match is set to start at 05:30 PM IST.

England Women will enter this contest with full confidence as they clinched a 2-1 T20I series win over the visitors. After a four-wicket loss in the first T20I, they made a powerful turnaround in the following two games to win by 3 runs & five wickets (DLS Method). They will now seek to perform similarly in this ODI series.

Meanwhile, Australia Women had a great start winning the Only Test and the first T20I, but failed to keep their heads up in the following two matches. However, as they gear up for a three-match ODI series, Alyssa Healy will lead the side with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, and Megan Schutt.

Following are the three players that you can consider as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 match.

#3 Beth Mooney (AU-W) - 8.5 credits

Australia v South Africa - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 Final

Beth Mooney has been in superb form this year, maintaining a batting average of over 50 in all formats of the game. The talented wicket-keeper batter has participated in three ODIs since January 2023 and has accumulated a total of 191 runs, including a remarkable 133-run knock. Mooney has showcased her excellence against England in ODIs, amassing a total of 280 runs in seven matches.

#2 Ellyse Perry (AU-W) - 9 credits

Australia v New Zealand - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Ellyse Perry is counted among the top-tier women batters of the Australian team. Her performance in England, specifically in this format, has been outstanding, accumulating a notable 777 runs and claiming 27 wickets in 22 matches. In the ongoing Women's Ashes series, Perry has already scored two half-centuries, further adding to her credentials.

With a commendable record of 864 runs and 39 wickets against England in 33 games, Perry emerges as a prime choice for the captain/vice-captain.

#1 Nat-Sciver Brunt (EN-W) - 9 credits

England v Australia - Women's Ashes: 3rd Vitality IT20

Nat-Sciver Brunt achieved a milestone by surpassing 3,000 runs in One Day Internationals in December 2022, during the most recent Windies tour. Smashing a remarkable total of 833 runs and taking 11 wickets in just 17 games, she had her career-best year in ODIs. Sciver has an outstanding average of 51.92 against Australia Women in the limited-overs format, having scored 727 runs in 20 games against them.

Natalie’s all-time-best ODI score of unbeaten 148 against Aussies makes her a game-changing captain of your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.

Poll : 0 votes