EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I match – July 8, 2023

England Women and Australia Women will square off in the 3rd T20I of Australia Women's tour of England 2023 Ashes series on July 8, with the game starting at 11:05 PM IST at Lord's Stadium in London.

Australia Women got off to a strong start in the Women's Ashes by winning the first Test by a margin of 89 runs. They carried this momentum into the first T20I and secured a victory by four wickets, with Georgia Wareham scoring the winning run.

However, England Women made an impressive comeback in the second T20I, led by Dani Wyatt, who was awarded the Player of the Match for her excellent half-century.

Now, the upcoming match will serve as the decider for both teams. England will aim to maintain their winning momentum and clinch the T20I series with a 2-1 victory. Australia will be determined to bounce back and secure another series win.

Following are the three players that you can consider as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 match.

#3 Tahlia McGrath (EN-W) - 8.5 credits

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath is expected to bat at the third position in the batting order and contribute with three to four overs of bowling. During the Test, McGrath performed well by scoring 62 runs and taking four wickets.

In the first T20I, she scored 40 runs and took one wicket, while in the second match, she failed to score but managed to take another wicket. She aims to maintain her all-round performance and make a significant impact in the upcoming game as well.

#2 Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W) - 9 credits

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone has been consistently taking important wickets with her left-arm spin bowling. She impressed by taking 10 wickets in the only Test and continued her success in the following two T20Is, taking two wickets in each match.

Ecclestone is determined to add more wickets to her tally in this third T20 game and help her side.

#1 Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W) - 9 credits

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner has been in excellent form in the Women's Ashes 2023. She has made a strong impact as an all-rounder, contributing 12 wickets and scoring 41 runs in the only Test.

In the first T20I, she scored 31 runs and took a couple of wickets in the previous game. Gardner's recent form and ability to score runs and take important wickets make her a top choice for the captain or vice-captain.

