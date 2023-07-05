EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd WT20I match - July 5, 2023

England Women (EN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) face off in the second T20I of a three-match series on Wednesday (July 5) in Kennington Oval, London.

The Women’s Ashes employs a points system, and Australia have dominated their opponents so far. The upcoming encounter will hold a great significance for the hosts, as they seek to reverse their fortunes.

Led by Alyssa Healy, the visitors emerged victorious in the one-off Test and the first T20I, securing six crucial points. The Australians hold the Ashes urn after crushing England 12-4 in 2022.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.

#3 Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W) – 9 credits

Ashleigh Gardner displayed sublime touch during her innings of 31 off 23 deliveries in the first T20I. The confident batter was cruising in the 30s before nicking one to the 'keeper.

As an accomplished all-rounder, she has amassed an impressive tally of 1207 runs and 53 wickets in her 74-match T20I career. Given her ability to bowl a good number of overs, she would be an incredible choice to lead your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 fantasy XI.

#2 Natalie Sciver (EN-W) – 9 credits

One of the most seasoned all-rounders, Natalie Sciver had an underwhelming performance in the first T20I. Interestingly, she didn't roll her arm. Considering her wealth of experience, Sciver would undoubtedly be considered one of the top captain choices.

Sciver only contributed seven runs after coming in to bat at No. 4 in the previous game. For England to turn the tables, the talented all-rounder must elevate her game with both bat and ball.

#1 Beth Mooney (AU-W) – 9 credits

The player of the match in the first T20I, Beth Mooney is in the form of her life. The exceptionally skilled opener smacked 61 off 47, showcasing her prowess with nine exquisite fours, steering her side to victory.

The Australian has smacked four half-centuries in her last five T20I outings. With an average of 41.56 in 84 T20I games, She undoubtedly is the most reliable choice for captaincy in your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 fantasy XI.

