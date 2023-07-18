EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match – July 18, 2023

England (EN-W) and Australia (AU-W) lock horns in the second ODI of Women’s Ashes 2023 on Tuesday, July 18, at The Cooper Associates County Ground at 05:30 pm IST.

In the ongoing Women's Ashes series, England emerged victorious in the first ODI but struggled to maintain their momentum in the next game. Australia staged a strong comeback in the second ODI, ensuring they stayed in contention for the Ashes title. The scoreline is current;y Australia 8-6 England.

On that note, here are the three players you could consider as the captain or vice-captain in your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team:

#3 Beth Mooney (AU-W) - 9.0 credits

Beth Mooney has been in exceptional form in the Women's Ashes, scoring three fifties and a century in her last nine innings. She has been the highest run-scorer for Australia in the competition. In the ODI series, she has scored 114 runs, including an unbeaten 81 in the first game.

With an impressive average of 65.66 against Englandin ODIs, she could be a reliable choice for vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

#2 Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W) - 9.0 credits

Ashleigh Gardner has been the most successful wicket-taker for Australia in both the Tests and ODIs.

In the ongoing Women's Ashes series, she has taken 20 wickets. She has also contributed with the bat, scoring 54 runs, and has claimed two 3-wicket hauls in the last two ODIs.

Gardner will look to deliver all-round performances in the upcoming game as well and be a potent force in your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.

#1 Nat-Sciver Brunt (EN-W) - 9 credits

Nat Sciver Brunt has consistently impressed in the Women's Ashes 2023 with her all-round performances.

She scored her sixth ODI century in the previous game and will strive to replicate that success here. She has scored 142 runs and taken two wickets in the ODI series.

Brunt's impressive record against Australia in ODIs includes a remarkable batting average of 57.93 and 17 wickets in 22 games. Therefore, considering her outstanding statistics, Brunt would be the best choice for captain of your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.

