EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Women's Ashes Test match – June 22, 2023

The much-anticipated Women's Ashes Test between England (EN-W) and Australia (AU-W) starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Thursday (June 22).

With a rich history spanning 45 Tests, the Women's Ashes rivalry between Australia and England has witnessed thrilling encounters, showcasing the relentless pursuit of victory.

Australia have emerged victorious in 11 games, proving their dominance, while England have showcased their resilience with eight hard-fought wins. The remaining 26 games have resulted in draws, highlighting the closely fought nature of the prestigious series.

In the last Women's Ashes Test in 2022, the intensity reached its zenith as both teams fought tooth and nail for victory. Australia scored a formidable total of 337-9 in their first innings, only to be matched by England's determined response of 297 all-out

The Aussies declared their second innings at 216-7, setting England a target for victory. However, the English team valiantly held their ground, posting 245/9 to salvage a thrilling draw. Such a gripping contest sets the stage for yet another enthraling encounter between the two cricketing powerhouses.

In such a high-octane battle, the captaincy picks for the EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team become crucial. On that note, we take a look at the three players who could contribute significantly to your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.

#3 Heather Knight (EN-W) - 9 Credits

England Women vs South Africa Women - First Test Match: Day Four

Knight has established herself as a formidable force in the England Women's team. With her strong leadership skills, she has led from the front, shouldering the responsibility of guiding her team to success.

In the previous edition of the Women’s Ashes Test, Knight showcased her class and determination, playing a stellar inning of 168* and 48. With her excellent technique, composure under pressure and penchant for rising to the occasion, Knight can singlehandedly take the game away from the opposition.

Hence, she would be an excellent choice for your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team, as her consistent run-scoring ability and leadership skills make her a strong captaincy pick.

#2 Ellyse Perry (AU-W) - 9 Credits

Australia vs England Women's Test - Day 1

Perry is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in women's cricket history. Her skill set makes her a game-changer for Australia. Perry's batting prowess is exceptional, and her ability to score crucial runs in challenging situations has been pivotal to her team's success over the years.

Moreover, she has proven to be a potent wicket-taking bowler, consistently troubling batters with her pace and accuracy. In the last ten Tests, Perry has amassed an impressive tally of 752 runs and claimed 37 wickets, showcasing her immense value to the team.

If she performs at her best, Perry could prove to be a top contributor in your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.

#1 Nat Sciver (EN-W) - 9 Credits

England Women vs South Africa Women - First Test Match: Day Four

Sciver is a reliable and experienced all-rounder for England. With her ability to contribute significantly with both bat and ball, she adds depth and balance to the squad. Sciver has a knack of performing in key games, making her a big-match player.

In the last eight Tests, she has amassed 512 runs, displaying her ability to score consistently. Additionally, her medium-pace bowling has proven handy in breaking partnerships and taking important wickets. With her calm temperament, Sciver often thrives under pressure, making her a vital asset for her team.

Her all-round skills and contributions make her an excellent captaincy pick for the EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 contest? Nat Sciver-Brunt Ellyse Perry 0 votes