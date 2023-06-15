ENG-A-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Women’s Ashes Practice Test – June 15, 2023

England Women A (ENG-A-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) cross swords in the Women’s Ashes Practice Test from Thursday (June 15) at the Incora County Ground in Derby, England.

Australia, led by Alyssa Healy, will look to build up some momentum before taking on Heather Knight’s England in the Ashes. Having won plenty of tournaments over the last few years, the Aussies will fancy their chances in the Ashes.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the ENG-A-W vs AU-W game:

#3 Ellyse Perry (AU-W) – 9 credits

Cricket Australia Announce 2022/23 International Schedule

Ellyse Perry has been a reliable player for Australia for over a decade and should be picked in fantasy teams for the ENG-A-W vs AU-W game.

She has scored 752 runs in ten Tests at an average of 75.20 with two centuries and three half-centuries. Perry also has a top score of 213 not out in the format. Moreover, she has picked up 37 wickets, with best bowling figures of 6-32.

#2 Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W) – 8.5 credits

Australia T20 International Women's International Headshots Session

Ash Gardner has contributed heavily for Australia, especially in limited-overs cricket and should be picked in fantasy teams for the ENG-A-W vs AU-W game.

She has scored 157 runs in three Tests at an average of 39.25 with two half-centuries and a top score of 56. She has also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 2.37 and is a handy fielder.

#1 Beth Mooney (AUS-W) – 9 credits

Australia Training Session

Beth Mooney has been a prolific run-scorer for the Aussies across formats. Hence, fantasy users should not leave her out of their fantasy team for this game. Mooney has scored 184 runs at an average of 26.28 with two half-centuries and a top score of 63.

ENG-A-W vs AU-W Squad for Today's Match

England A Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill (captain), Charlie Dean (vice-captain), Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Eva Gray, Bess Heath, Eve Jones, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Danni Wyatt

Australia Women

Meg Lanning (C), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Poll : 0 votes