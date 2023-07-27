ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 5th Test – July 27, 2023

England (ENG) and Australia (AUS) lock horns in the fifth and final Test of their five-match Test series on Thursday (July 27) at the Kennington Oval in London.

Australia retained the Ashes after avoiding defeat in the rain-marred fourth Test in Manchester, where the final day was washed out due to rain. England, though, will look to end on a positive note as they look to avoid a first home Ashes series loss since 2001.

On that note, here are three players who you could pick for the captain or vice-captain in your ENG vs AUS Dream11 team:

#3 Steve Smith (AUS) – 9 credits

Steve Smith has impressive numbers at the KIA Oval, so users should pick him for their ENG vs AUS fantasy team.

In four Tests at the venue, Smith has racked up 546 runs at an average of 91 with three hundreds and one fifty. He notched his top score of 143 at the venue in 2015. Although he has not been at his very best in the series, the right-hander is expected to come good here.

#2 Chris Woakes (ENG) – 7.5 credits

Chris Woakes has been fabulous in the ongoing series since he was picked for the third Test at the Headingley in Leeds.

In two games, Woakes has picked up 12 wickets, with a five-wicket haul to show for his efforts. He has also scored 42 runs, with a top score of 32*. Users could make him at least the vice-captain of their ENG vs AUS fantasy team.

#1 Joe Root (ENG) – 9 credits

Joe Root has not quite been at his lethal best in the ongoing Test series, but he's the third highest run-scorer for England in the series.

In seven innings in four games, Root has scored 316 runs at an average of 52.66 with one century and a half-century. He has also bowled in the series and has chances of picking up wickets.

