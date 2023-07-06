ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Ashes, 3rd Test

England (ENG) will face Australia (AUS) in the third Test of The Ashes at Headingley Stadium in Leeds, starting on Thursday, July 6. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the 3rd Test.

England find themselves on the back foot in yet another Ashes series. Australia have already taken a 2-0 lead and the hosts are running out of time to make a comeback. The Leeds Test will be exactly the midway point of the Ashes and it could be pivotal in deciding the eventual winners.

Australia were once again dominant in the second Test match at Lord’s. Led by Steve Smith’s fantastic century in the first innings, they held control of the match and didn’t allow England to claw their way back despite captain Ben Stokes’ wonderful efforts in the fourth innings.

ENG vs AUS Match Details, 3rd Test

The third Test of The Ashes will be played on July 6 at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. The match is set to begin at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs AUS, The Ashes, 3rd Test

Date and Time: July 6, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Live Streaming and Broadcast: SonyLiv

ENG vs AUS Pitch Report

The track at Headingley Stadium is expected to be batting friendly in red-ball cricket. England have certainly played on the front foot during this series and that temperament is likely to continue. There might be some extra bounce on offer on this surface.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

ENG vs AUS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

England: L-L

Australia: W-W

ENG vs AUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

England Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

England Playing 11

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, and Ollie Robinson.

Australia Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Australia Probable Playing 11

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Todd Murphy .

ENG vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Alex Carey (2 matches, 129 runs, Average: 32.25)

Alex Carey is going through a particularly sweet purple patch in his career and has been scoring runs aplenty. Carey has scored 129 runs in two Tests at an average of 32.25 and has also been instrumental for Australia behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Steve Smith (2 matches, 166 runs, Average: 41.50)

One of the modern-day Test greats, Steve Smith was at his usual best in the second match. He slammed 110 runs in the first innings, which proved to be a match-winning effort for his side. Smith has collected 166 runs over the two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Joe Root (2 matches, 192 runs and 3 wickets)

Joe Root has been mighty impressive as usual. He is one of the most reliable players with the bat for England. The former Test captain has slammed 192 runs in two matches at an average of 64. He has even picked up three wickets for his side.

Top Bowler pick

Pat Cummins (2 matches, 115 runs and 8 wickets)

Pat Cummins will be relishing his chances looking at the extra bounce in Headingley. He has taken eight wickets in the Ashes so far and the Australian captain has also played a match-winning knock with the bat in the first innings. He has 115 runs under his belt.

ENG vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes showed once again why he is one of the best all-rounders in the modern game with yet another stellar show with the bat in the second Test. The England captain scored 155 and almost threatened Australia’s chances.

Stokes is the second-highest run-scorer in the series with 216 runs at an average of 54 and he has also scalped three wickets. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your ENG vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja is the leading run-scorer in the Ashes so far. He has been very consistent and has brought up 300 runs in two matches. Khawaja has a batting average of 75 and he has a century and two half-centuries to his name in England.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Usman Khawaja 300 runs 365 points Ben Stokes 216 runs and 3 wickets 345 points Joe Root 192 runs and 3 wickets 328 points Pat Cummins 115 runs and 8 wickets 313 points Alex Carey 129 runs 300 points

ENG vs AUS match expert tips

Ben Stokes has been in red-hot form and Usman Khawaja has been extremely consistent. Those two players are safe multiplier choices and can be relied on.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Test, Head to Head League

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Joe Root

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Test, Grand League

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Steve Smith, David Warner

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Joe Root

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad

Poll : 0 votes