ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 25th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

One of cricket's most documented and fiercest rivalry takes centre stage as hosts England look to bounce back from their shock to defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka as they face Australia at Lords on Tuesday. Both England and Australia sit pretty in the top four positions with 8 and 10 points respectively and will be looking to further improve their chances of sealing their place in the next round as we enter the business end of the tournament.

With the likes of Jofra Archer and Joe Root in fine form, England should be considered slight favourites although Australia's batting trio of Finch, Warner and Smith have proven time and again as to why the Aussies are a genuine threat to the ICC World Cup trophy. With an exciting match on the cards between two of the most dominant teams in the tournament, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

Playing XI Updates

England

Jason Roy could be passed fit for this game after missing out two games for England. He should replace James Vince, who hasn't looked convincing at the top of the order alongside Jonny Bairstow. The form of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan bodes well for the team along with the all-round abilities of Ben Stokes. Jos Buttler hasn't fired off late and could be one to watch out for on Tuesday while all eyes will be on Jofra Archer, who has been the standout bowlers for England this tournament.

Possible XI: Roy/Vince, Bairstow, Root, Morgan(C), Buttler(WK), Stokes, Ali, Woakes, Wood, Archer and Rashid

Australia

With spinners getting some purchase from this wicket, Zampa should be persistent with for another game although the same cannot be said about Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has found it tough going with the ball so far. Kane Richardson is a possible option instead of the Western Australian while the rest of the side picks itself with David Warner leading the run-scoring charts with 447 runs to his name.

Marcus Stoinis' return to the side also brings in much-needed balance in the bowling department, which has been over-reliant on Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, who will crucial against England on Tuesday.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Warner, Khawaja, Smith, Stoinis, Maxwell, Carey(WK), Coulter-Nile/Richardson, Cummins, Starc and Zampa.

Match Details

England vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 32

25th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Lord's, London

Pitch Report

As seen in the South Africa-Pakistan game, the wicket had something in it for both batsmen and bowlers with Pakistan able to defend 300 on this surface. The par score would be around 270-280 with overcast conditions set to engulf the stadium later in the day.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow has been threatening to score a big one since the start of the tournament and would be eager to score some runs against arch-rivals Australia. Along with him, Jos Buttler is also a decent option with his record against them in home conditions being note-worthy.

Batsmen: Aaron Finch and Joe Root have scored in excess of 300 runs this tournament making them must-haves in the side while Steven Smith is also a decent option to have in the side. With Jason Roy's fitness still in doubt, the likes of Eoin Morgan and Usman Khawaja are also alternatives for the aforementioned trio.

All-rounders: With a number of decent options on offer, Glenn Maxwell and Ben Stokes are the preferred options given their form with the bat over the last couple of games. Ben Stokes' valiant knock was the only shining light from England's dismal batting performance against Sri Lanka and will be expected to continue in the same vein of form against the Aussies.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer have picked 15 wickets each in this tournament so far and have been pivotal to their side's win as well. Both of them are must-have options in the side along with Pat Cummins, who has eleven wickets to show for in this World Cup. One of Adil Rashid or Chris Woakes should suffice as the final bowling option.

Captain: Steven Smith and Jonny Bairstow have been good this World Cup with vital contributions in the top order. Both of them are expected to get big runs on Tuesday making them the ideal captaincy options for this game while the likes of Jos Buttler and Glenn Maxwell are also in the running for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Captain: Steven Smith, Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Stokes, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer. Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

