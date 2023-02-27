ETF vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup 2023, Match 2

EcovertFM (ETF) will be up against Karavali United Cricket Club (KUCC) in the second match of the Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup 2023 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Monday, February 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ETF vs KUCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 2.

This is the second match of the tournament. EcovertFM and Karavali United Cricket Club recently participated in the KCC Elite Championship. They are two sides who possess plenty of firepower and we could have an intriguing encounter on the cards.

ETF vs KUCC Match Details, Match 2

The second match of the Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup 2023 will be played on February 27 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ETF vs KUCC, Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup 2023, Match 2

Date and Time: February 27, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ETF vs KUCC Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground is a high scoring wicket and batters are expected to enjoy their time on this surface. The 200-run mark could prove to be breachable on this track and bowlers need to be extra careful.

ETF vs KUCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

EcovertFM Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

EcovertFM Probable Playing 11

Naveen Jacob, Murshid Mustafa, Mirwas Masoom, Abdul Jabbar-I, Faridullah qasim, Jayadevan Cherooly, Bilal Tahir, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Praveen Rao, Rooh Ullah-Khan, and Abdullah Khan-I.

Karavali United Cricket Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Karavali United Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Pakkala Rajesh, Venkata Ramesh, Anooplal Jayalal, Elvis Noronha, Laxman Rajni, Pawan Giri, Raghu Kumar, Charan Bhaskara, Mohammad Afroz, Sabras Mohamed, and Satyanarayana Raju-I.

ETF vs KUCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Jacob

N Jacob is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He was in great form during the recently held KCC Elite Championship.

Top Batter pick

M Masoom

M Masoom is a dependable batter for his side. In the last series, he scored 129 runs at a strike rate of 93.55. He can also roll up his sleeves and bowl a few overs.

Top All-rounder pick

R Kumar

R Kumar is expected to contribute with both the bat and the ball. He scored 149 runs in the last series. Kumar also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.67.

Top Bowler pick

A Ghulam Khan

A Ghulam Khan could be one to watch out for. He scalped two wickets in his last match and had an economy of 7.25.

ETF vs KUCC match captain and vice-captain choices

B Khan

B Khan is an excellent hitter of the ball and has an aggressive approach. He will be looking for a strong tournament and he could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your ETF vs KUCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

B Tahir

B Tahir adds plenty of value with both his batting as well as his batting. He could potentially change the course of a match almost single-handedly and is also a deserved multiplier choice.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ETF vs KUCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats M Masoom 129 runs in the last series R Kumar 149 runs and 6 wickets in the last series A Ghulam Khan 2 wickets in the last match

ETF vs KUCC match expert tips

B Khan is a very reliable player. He can prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

ETF vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

ETF vs KUCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: N Jacob, P Rajesh

Batters: A Ijaz, B Khan, M Masoom, V Ramesh

All-rounders: B Tahir, R Kumar, U Abdullah

Bowlers: A Ghulam Khan, P Raj Rao

ETF vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

ETF vs KUCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: N Jacob, P Rajesh

Batters: B Khan, M Masoom, V Ramesh

All-rounders: B Tahir, R Kumar, U Abdullah

Bowlers: A Ghulam Khan, P Raj Rao, J Jose

