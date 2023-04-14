EVE vs LQ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus 2023, Match 22

Everest (EVE) will be up against Limassol Qalandars (LQ) in the 22nd match of the ECS Cyprus 2023 at m m in Limassol on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EVE vs LQ Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 22.

Everest and Limassol Qalandars are having a mixed campaign so far. Everest have won only two of their eight matches and have lost on five occasions. They are third from bottom in Group A while Limassol are just above them, having won two of their seven matches. Both Qalandars and Everest are on five points each.

EVE vs LQ Match Details, Match 22

The Match 22 of ECS Cyprus 2023 will be played on 14th April at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol. The match is set to take place at 12:25 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EVE vs LQ, ECS Cyprus 2023, Match 22

Date and Time: 14th April, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

EVE vs LQ Pitch Report

The Ypsonas Cricket Ground is good for batting and batters are expected to have the upper hand in this encounter. The boundaries are also short which aids them well.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 104.67

Average second innings score: 99.67

EVE vs LQ Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Everest: W-W-L-L-L

Limassol Qalandars: L-W-L-W-W

EVE vs LQ probable playing 11s for today’s match

Everest Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Everest Probable Playing 11

Jeevan Lamsal, Bimal Ranabhat (c), Arjun Shahi, Sahil Akthar, Shyam Pandit (wk), Ram Jaishwal, Bhuwan Khatri, Hari Chhetri, Mohammad Husain, Bijaya Ghimire, Bhimsen Basnet.

Limassol Qalandars Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Limassol Qalandars Probable Playing 11

Sohail Ahmed, Numan Munir, Amir Hussain, Varun Malhotra, Naveed Akhtar, Shah Khalid, Prashant Patel, Rana Abdul, Muhammad Farooq, Atiq Mughal, Muhammad Mohsin.

EVE vs LQ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

V Malhotra (8 matches, 49 runs, Strike Rate: 140.00)

V Malhotra could prove to be an interesting wicketkeeper choice. He has not really been in good form with the bat and has only scored 49 runs in eight matches.

Top Batter pick

N Akhtar (8 matches, 32 runs and 8 wickets)

N Akhtar is the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has scalped eight wickets at an economy of 9.50 and has also added 32 runs.

Top All-rounder pick

S Khalid (4 matches, 85 runs and 2 wickets)

S Khalid has done well as an all-rounder. He has scored 85 runs thus far and has also taken two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

B Khatri (7 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.29)

B Khatri is the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has scalped eight wickets in seven games at an economy of 10.29.

EVE vs LQ match captain and vice-captain choices

B Ranabhat

B Ranabhat is the second highest run-scorer for his team and has amassed 105 runs. Ranabhat is also the second highest wicket-taker for his side and has seven wickets to his name. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your EVE vs LQ Dream11 Fantasy Team.

P Patel

P Patel is the leading run-scorer for Limassol Qalandars. He has hammered 144 runs in eight matches at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 158.24. He has also taken two wickets so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EVE vs LQ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points B Ranabhat 105 runs and 7 wickets 376 points N Akhtar 32 runs and 8 wickets 326 points B Khatri 8 wickets 320 points P Patel 144 runs and 2 wickets 315 points M Mohsin 25 runs and 7 wickets 305 points

EVE vs LQ match expert tips

B Ranabhat has been a fantastic player for his side and has made a strong impact. He could prove to be a reliable captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

EVE vs LQ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head to Head League

EVE vs LQ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: V Malhotra

Batter: B Ranabhat, N Akhtar, J Lamsal

All-rounder: P Patel, S Khalid, A Waleed

Bowler: B Khatri, M Mohsin, A Shahi, M Husain

EVE vs LQ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

EVE vs LQ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: V Malhotra, R Jaishwal

Batter: B Ranabhat, N Akhtar, J Lamsal

All-rounder: P Patel, S Khalid, A Waleed

Bowler: B Khatri, M Mohsin, J Bhatti

