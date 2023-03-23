FAR vs HOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 19

The 19th game of the European Cricket League will see Farmers (FAR) square off against Hornchurch (HOR) at Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday (March 23). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FAR vs HOR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
The Farmers have played four games, winning three, while Hornchurch have lost two and won two of their matches.
FAR vs HOR Match Details
The 19th game of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 23 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 8.00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: FAR vs HOR, Match 19
Date and Time: March 23, 2023; 8.00 pm IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.
FAR vs HOR, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one. It favours players of all trades, so a close fight between bat and ball can be expected.
FAR vs HOR Probable Playing XIs
FAR Team/Injury News
No major injury updates
FAR Probable Playing XI
James Perchard (wk and C), Jack de Gruchy, Joel Dudley, Harry Jenkins, Nicolaaj Laegsgaard, Stanley Norman, Jack Kemp, Oliver Hald, Rhys Palmer, Patrick Gouge, Toby Britton
HOR Team/Injury News
No major injury updates
HOR Probable Playing XI
Paul Murray (wk), Chris Sains, Luke Edwards, Jalpesh Vijay, Adeel Malik-I, George Hankins, Billy Gordon (c), Gavin Griffiths, Mark James, Marc Whitlock, Harry Hankins
FAR vs HOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Paul Murray
Murray has been in decent form with the bat. He's also pretty good behind the stumps, making the best wicketkeeper pick.
Batter
Chris Sains
Sains bats in the top order, allowing him a number of significant deliveries to play an impactful knock. He's the best batter pick.
All-rounder
George Hankins
Hankins has been in brilliant all-round form in the tournament. He cam change the complexion of the game with either ball or bat, making him the best all-round pick.
Bowler
G Grffiths
Griffiths has done a great job with the ball . He can pick up wickets at crucial stages, making the best bowler pick.
FAR vs HOR match captain and vice-captain choices
George Hankins
Hankins has been a match-winner for his team with both bat and ball. His consistency with both the trades makes him a great captain or vice-captain pick.
N Damgaard
Damgaard is an impactful top-order batter and also an effective bowler. He can be inflential with either trade, making him a safe pick as captain or vice-captain.
Five Must-Picks for FAR vs HOR, Match 19
Z Tribe
G Hankins
N Damgaard
G Girffiths
C Sains
FAR vs HOR Match Expert Tips
The pitch will be a balanced one, so players of all trades will get something out of it. Impactful all-rounders should be the best picks.
Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more fantasy tips, click here.
FAR vs HOR Dream11 Prediction, Match 19, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: P Murray
Batters: Z Tribe, C Sains
All-rounders: A Malik-I, G Hankins, N Damgaard, S Norman
Bowlers: G Griffiths, O Hald, R Palmer, M Whitlock
FAR vs HOR Dream11 Prediction, Match 19, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: P Murray
Batters: Z Tribe, C Sains
All-rounders: A Malik-I, G Hankins, N Damgaard, S Norman
Bowlers: G Griffiths, O Hald, R Palmer, M Whitlock
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.