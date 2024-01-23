RAN vs SYL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – January 23, 2024  

The Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers are set to face each other in Match No. 7 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Tuesday, January 23. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the contest.

The Riders did not get off to the best of starts to the tournament, losing to Fortune Barishal by five wickets. The Strikers, on the other hand, will also want to make amends after the Chattogram Challengers beat them by seven wickets in their opening BPL 2024 game.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 fantasy team for the RAN vs SYL game:

#3 Babar Azam (RAN) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 3

Babar Azam left for Bangladesh on Monday (January 22) and has already joined his team for the rest of BPL 2024. Fantasy users should pick him for their RAN vs SYL Dream11 teams as the former Pakistan skipper was the second-highest scorer in the T20I series against New Zealand.

Babar is also one of the two batters along with Chris Gayle to have scored 10 or more centuries in T20 cricket.

#2 Zakir Hasan (SYL) – 6.5 credits

Semi Final 2 - ICC Under 19 World Cup

Fantasy users should pick Zakir Hasan in their RAN vs SYL Dream11 teams for the upcoming match given the form he has been in. Zakir batted brilliantly against the Challengers, scoring 70 runs off 43 balls with the help of seven fours and one six.

Batting at No. 3, Zakir showed a tremendous amount of maturity, although he could not save his team from a defeat.

#1 Najmul Hossain Shanto (SYL) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's ODI Game 1

Najmul Hossain Shanto has put in some strong performances, both for Bangladesh and other teams he has played for, in the last 12 months. In his team's BPL 2024 opener against the Challengers, the left-handed batter scored 36 runs off 30 balls with seven fours before being dismissed.

Fantasy users should pick him for their RAN vs SYL Dream11 teams.

