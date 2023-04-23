FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League, Final

The final of the Vincy Premier League will see Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) go up against Botanical Gardens Rangers (BGR) at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent on Sunday (April 24).
Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
Fort Charlotte won six of their eight league games and finished atop the points table. They won the first qualifier against La Soufriere Hikers by 37 runs. Botanical Gardens, meanwhile, won four of their eight league games and finished fourth in the standings. They won the second qualifier against La Soufriere Hikers by five wickets.
FCS vs BGR Match Details
The final of the Vincy Premier League will be played on April 24 at the Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, West Indies at 12:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.
Match: FCS vs BGR, Vincy Premier League, Final
Date and Time: April 24, 2023; 12:00 am IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, West Indies
FCS vs BGR Pitch Report
The track at the Arnos Vale Ground is a batting-friendly one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs.
Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 126.
FCS vs BGR Form Guide (Last Match)
Fort Charlotte Strikers: W
Botanical Gardens Rangers: W
FCS vs BGR probable playing XIs for today’s match
FCS Injury/Team News
No major injury update
FCS Probable Playing XI
Miles Bascombe (c), Sealroy Williams, Crystian Thurton (wk), Richie Richards, Joshua James, Donwell Hector, Kirton Lavia, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Reynolly Hillocks, Christroy John
BGR Injury/Team News
No major injury update
BGR Probable Playing XI
Andre Fletcher, Salvan Brown (wk), Wayne Harper, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams (c), Razine Browne, Larry Edward, Winston Samuel, Kimali Williams, Tijourn Pope
FCS vs BGR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Gidron Pope (9 matches, 237 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 163.45 and Economy Rate: 15.38)
Pope, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 237 runs at a strike rate of 163.45 in nine games.
Top Batter pick
Andre Fletcher (10 matches, 313 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 199.36 and Economy Rate: 19.20)
Fletcher has been in excellent form with the bat and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. He has scored 313 runs in ten games at a strike rate of 199.36 and has also scalped a wicket.
Top All-rounder pick
Roshon Primus (10 matches, 200 runs and 13 wickets, Strike Rate: 198.02 and Economy Rate: 9.83)
Prismus can change the complexion of games with both bat and ball. He has scored 200 runs and scalped 13 wickets in ten games.
Top Bowler pick
Kevin Abraham (8 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.23)
Abraham has great experience and will be given the role of hunting key scalps. He has scalped five wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 7.23.
FCS vs BGR match captain and vice-captain choices
Roshon Primus
Prismus is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband, as he can provide crucial points with both bat and ball. He has scored 200 runs at a strike rate of 198.02 in ten games and also scalped 13 wickets.
Carlos Brathwaite
Braithwaite can be impactful with both bat and ball. He has scored 156 runs and scalped ten wickets in nine games.
Five must-picks with players stats for FCS vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Roshon Primus 200 runs and 13 wickets in 10 games
Carlos Brathwaite 156 runs and 10 wickets in 9 games
Revendra Persaud 116 runs and 12 wickets in 10 games
Andre Fletcher 1 wicket and 313 runs in 10 games
Jerome Jones 19 runs and 13 wickets in 9 games
FCS vs BGR Match Expert Tips
Roshon Primus could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been impressive with both bat and ball this season.
FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Head-to-Head League
FCS vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Gidron Pope, Salvan Browne
Batters: Andre Fletcher, Jerome Jones, Keron Cottoy
All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Roshon Primus, Jerome Jones, Ray Jordan
Bowlers: Kevin Abraham, Kenneth Dember
FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Grand League
FCS vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Gidron Pope, Salvan Browne
Batters: Andre Fletcher, Jerome Jones, Keron Cottoy
All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Roshon Primus, Jerome Jones, Ray Jordan
Bowlers: Kevin Abraham, Kenneth Dember.
