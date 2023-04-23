FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League, Final

The final of the Vincy Premier League will see Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) go up against Botanical Gardens Rangers (BGR) at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent on Sunday (April 24).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Fort Charlotte won six of their eight league games and finished atop the points table. They won the first qualifier against La Soufriere Hikers by 37 runs. Botanical Gardens, meanwhile, won four of their eight league games and finished fourth in the standings. They won the second qualifier against La Soufriere Hikers by five wickets.

FCS vs BGR Match Details

The final of the Vincy Premier League will be played on April 24 at the Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, West Indies at 12:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: FCS vs BGR, Vincy Premier League, Final

Date and Time: April 24, 2023; 12:00 am IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, West Indies

FCS vs BGR Pitch Report

The track at the Arnos Vale Ground is a batting-friendly one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 126.

FCS vs BGR Form Guide (Last Match)

Fort Charlotte Strikers: W

Botanical Gardens Rangers: W

FCS vs BGR probable playing XIs for today’s match

FCS Injury/Team News

No major injury update

FCS Probable Playing XI

Miles Bascombe (c), Sealroy Williams, Crystian Thurton (wk), Richie Richards, Joshua James, Donwell Hector, Kirton Lavia, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Reynolly Hillocks, Christroy John

BGR Injury/Team News

No major injury update

BGR Probable Playing XI

Andre Fletcher, Salvan Brown (wk), Wayne Harper, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams (c), Razine Browne, Larry Edward, Winston Samuel, Kimali Williams, Tijourn Pope

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Gidron Pope (9 matches, 237 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 163.45 and Economy Rate: 15.38)

Pope, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 237 runs at a strike rate of 163.45 in nine games.

Top Batter pick

Andre Fletcher (10 matches, 313 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 199.36 and Economy Rate: 19.20)

Fletcher has been in excellent form with the bat and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. He has scored 313 runs in ten games at a strike rate of 199.36 and has also scalped a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Roshon Primus (10 matches, 200 runs and 13 wickets, Strike Rate: 198.02 and Economy Rate: 9.83)

Prismus can change the complexion of games with both bat and ball. He has scored 200 runs and scalped 13 wickets in ten games.

Top Bowler pick

Kevin Abraham (8 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.23)

Abraham has great experience and will be given the role of hunting key scalps. He has scalped five wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 7.23.

FCS vs BGR match captain and vice-captain choices

Roshon Primus

Prismus is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband, as he can provide crucial points with both bat and ball. He has scored 200 runs at a strike rate of 198.02 in ten games and also scalped 13 wickets.

Carlos Brathwaite

Braithwaite can be impactful with both bat and ball. He has scored 156 runs and scalped ten wickets in nine games.

Five must-picks with players stats for FCS vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Roshon Primus 200 runs and 13 wickets in 10 games

Carlos Brathwaite 156 runs and 10 wickets in 9 games

Revendra Persaud 116 runs and 12 wickets in 10 games

Andre Fletcher 1 wicket and 313 runs in 10 games

Jerome Jones 19 runs and 13 wickets in 9 games

FCS vs BGR Match Expert Tips

Roshon Primus could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been impressive with both bat and ball this season.

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Head-to-Head League

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Gidron Pope, Salvan Browne

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Jerome Jones, Keron Cottoy

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Roshon Primus, Jerome Jones, Ray Jordan

Bowlers: Kevin Abraham, Kenneth Dember

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Grand League

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Gidron Pope, Salvan Browne

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Jerome Jones, Keron Cottoy

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Roshon Primus, Jerome Jones, Ray Jordan

Bowlers: Kevin Abraham, Kenneth Dember.

