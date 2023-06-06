FM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ajman Council T10 League, Match 6

Future Mattress (FM) will face Ajman Heroes (AJH) in the sixth match of the Ajman Council T10 League at Eden Gardens Ajman in the UAE on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs AJH Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Future Mattress and Ajman Heroes have both played a game in the competition.

Ajman Heroes won their first match against Pindi Boys Defenders CC by 41 runs and looked quite impressive with the bat.

Meanwhile, Future Mattress defeated Chittagong Kings by five wickets.

FM vs AJH Match Details, Ajman Council T10 League

The sixth match of the Ajman Council T10 League will be played on June 7 at Eden Gardens Ajman in the UAE. The match is set to take place at 12:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs AJH, Ajman Council T10 League, Match 6

Date and Time: 7th June 2023, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FM vs AJH Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens Ajman has been a high-scoring venue. Batters have found a lot of assistance on this wicket as teams have been able to register big totals.

Last 5 matches (Ajman Council T10 League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 115.67

Average second-innings score: 102.67

FM vs AJH Form Guide (Ajman Council T10 League)

Future Mattress: W

Ajman Heroes: W

FM vs AJH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Future Mattress Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Future Mattress Probable Playing 11

Fayyaz-Ahmed, Syed-Haider Shah, Dawood Ejaz, Saif Janjua, Muhammad Usman-II, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Umair Ali, Muhammad Azhar, Imran Khan, Tahir Latif, Tasawar Jammu.

Ajman Heroes Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Ajman Heroes Probable Playing 11

Jeevan Gangadharan, Mohammed Ajmal, Adnan Arif, Mohd-Usman Mani, Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra (wk), Sagar Kalyan (c), Faisal Baig, H Kaushik, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Sameer Chand.

FM vs AJH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

F Ahmed

A lot more will be expected of F Ahmed going forward. He failed to make a mark in the first game and would be eyeing to play a solid knock here.

Top Batter pick

M Usman (1 match, 55 runs, Strike Rate: 275.00)

M Usman played a top-notch knock in the opening contest. He slammed 55 runs off just 20 balls at a strike rate of 275.

Top All-rounder pick

J Gangadharan (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.00)

J Gangadharan adds a lot of value with the ball. He picked up two wickets in the last game at an economy rate of 10.

Top Bowler pick

R Akifullah Khan (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.00)

R Akifullah Khan was simply unstoppable with the ball in the last match. He took three wickets at an outstanding economy rate of just 7.00.

FM vs AJH match captain and vice-captain choices

K Shah

K Shah looked in marvelous touch with the bat in the opening game. He slammed 71 runs off just 31 deliveries at a strike rate close to 230. He could be a fine captaincy choice for your FM vs AJH Dream11 fantasy team.

A Sangwan

A Sangwan breathed fire with the ball in the previous game. Not only did he pick up three wickets in two overs, but he also maintained a jaw-dropping economy rate of 4.50.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FM vs AJH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Shah 71 runs 122 points A Sangwan 3 wickets 109 points R Akifullah-Khan 3 wickets 107 points M Usman 55 runs 95 points M Khan 2 wickets 78 points

FM vs AJH match expert tips

K Shah and A Sangwan have been a cut above the rest and are great multiplier picks. R Akifullah Khan can also prove to be a bankable player for the FM vs AJH game.

FM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

FM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: K Shah (c), F Ahmed

Batters: M Usman, H Kaushik, A Arif

All-rounders: J Gangadharan, A Sharafu, U Ali Khan

Bowlers: A Sangwan (vc), R Akifullah Khan, M Khan

FM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

FM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Shah

Batters: M Usman (vc), H Kaushik, A Arif

All-rounders: J Gangadharan, A Sharafu, U Ali Khan

Bowlers: A Sangwan, R Akifullah Khan (c), M Khan, M Sameer Chand

