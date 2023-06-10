Future Mattress will take on Shahram Dubai Knights (FM vs SDK) in Match 19 of the Bukhatir T20 League on Saturday, June 10. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs SDK Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 19.

Future Mattress have played two matches so far in this tournament. They have won and lost a game each and are third from bottom in Group B. The team will be looking to get their second win of the tournament.

The Shahram Dubai Knights have also played thrice. They only have one victory to their name and are just below Future Mattress in the standings. The Knights will be keen to add to their win tally in this game.

With both teams looking for a win, we should in for an exciting Bukhatir T20 League contest.

FM vs SDK Match Details, Match 19

Match 19 of the Bukhatir T20 League will be played on June 10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 10:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs SDK, Ajman Council T10 League, Match 19

Match: Future Mattress vs Shahram Dubai Knights, Match 19, Bukhatir T20 League.

Date and Time: June 10, 2023, Saturday; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode.

FM vs SDK Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has provided a balanced track so far in this year's Bukhatir T20 League. Both batters and bowlers have found assistance to various degrees, which should provide us an even battle between bat and ball on Saturday.

Spinners are expected to enjoy the turn on this surface.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2.

Matches won by bowling first: 3.

Average first innings score: 149.33.

Average second innings score: 125.33.

FM vs SDK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Future Mattress: W, L.

Shahram Dubai Knights: L, L, W.

FM vs SDK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Future Mattress Injury/Team News

There are no injury updates for Future Mattress heading into this important encounter.

Future Mattress Probable Playing 11

Syed Haider Shah, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Muhammad Usman II, Alishan Sharafu, Adil Mirza, Mushtaq Ali, Shoaib Laghari, Matiullah Khan, Raja Akifullah Khan, Sabir Rao.

Shahram Dubai Knights Injury/Team News

There are no injury updates for the Shahram Dubai Knights ahead of this Bukhatir T20 League contest.

Shahram Dubai Knights Probable Playing 11

Ahsan Sultan, Said Umar Shah, Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah, Babar Agha Hussain, Raza Jamil, Muhammad Shahram, Muhammad Irfan II, Intikhab Alam, Abubakar Muhammad Khan, Sikandar Muhammad Khan, Wasim Akram.

FM vs SDK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Khaliq (Three matches, 27 runs, Strike Rate: 122.73)

A Khaliq will be looking to contribute more in this tournament, having scored just 27 runs in three matches. He will be keen to score big in this match, making him a good option for your fantasy team for this Bukhatir T20 League match.

Top Batter pick

M Shahram (Three matches, 11 runs and three wickets)

M Shahram could contribute on both fronts in this contest. He has scored only 11 runs, but more importantly, he has taken three wickets in three games, making him a vital pick for your FM vs SDK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Z Ameer (Three matches, 60 runs and one wicket)

Z Ameer has been in good touch with both the bat and the ball in this year's Bukhatir T20 League. He has hammered 60 runs at an average of 30.00 and has a strike rate of 122.45. Ameer has also taken a wicket and is an excellent option for your fantasy outfit for this match.

Top Bowler pick

A Muhammad Khan (Two matches, four wickets, Economy Rate: 7.86)

A Muhammad Khan is the joint top wicket-taker for his side in this year's tournament. He has scalped four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 7.86. Muhammad could make a difference on Saturday, making him a good option for your FM vs SDK Dream11 fantasy team.

FM vs SDK match captain and vice-captain choices

F Baig

F Baig is the joint leading wicket-taker for his team and has taken four wickets in two matches at a spectacular economy rate of 4.33. Baig is also their leading run-scorer with 71 runs at an average of 71.00 and at a strike rate of over 151.

He is the best captaincy choice for your FM vs SDK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Wasi Shah

S Wasi Shah has been outrageously good in both departments in this year's Bukhatir T20 League.

He has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 176.92 in the only game he has played so far. Wasi Shah has also scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 4.29, making him a decent option to captain your fantasy outfit for Saturday's match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FM vs SDK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

F Baig: 71 runs and four wickets | 222 points.

S Wasi Shah: 46 runs and two wickets | 150 points.

A Muhammad Khan: Four wickets | 150 points.

S Muhammad Khan: 12 runs and three wickets | 131 points.

Z Ameer: 60 runs and one wicket | 114 points.

FM vs SDK match expert tips

F Baig is the category leader for his side in both the batting and bowling departments and has been extremely consistent in this year's Bukhatir T20 League. He is expected to have a good match on Saturday as well.

FM vs SDK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head to Head League

Future Mattress vs Shahram Dubai Knights Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Wasi Shah, A Khaliq.

Batter: F Baig, M Shahram, M Uzair-Khan.

All-rounder: Z Ameer, U Ali Khan, R Mustafa.

Bowler: A Muhammad Khan, S Muhammad Khan, F Faisal.

FM vs SDK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

Future Mattress vs Shahram Dubai Knights Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Wasi Shah, A Khaliq.

Batters: F Baig, M Shahram, M Uzair-Khan.

All-rounders: Z Ameer, U Ali Khan, M Irfan.

Bowlers: A Muhammad Khan, S Muhammad Khan, F Faisal.

