FRA vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Valletta Cup 2023, Match 4

France (FRA) will face Romania (ROM) in the fourth match of the Valletta Cup 2023 at Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday, July 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FRA vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

This will be the second match of the tournament for France. They began their campaign with a victory against Malta, winning by 30 runs. Meanwhile, Romania have a match against Switzerland earlier in the day before they shift their focus towards France.

FRA vs ROM Match Details, Match 4

The Match 4 of Valletta Cup 2023 will be played on July 13 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FRA vs ROM, Valletta Cup 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: July 13, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FRA vs ROM Pitch Report

The Marsa Sports Club has a balanced track that is likely to support both bowlers and batters. Pace bowlers are expected to have a major say.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 153

Average second innings score: 123

FRA vs ROM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

France: W

Romania: NA

FRA vs ROM probable playing 11s for today’s match

France Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

France Probable Playing 11

Gustav Mckeon, Hevit Alodin Jackson (wk), Mokhtar Ghulami, Lingeswaran Canessane, Usman Riaz Khan, Noman Amjad (c), Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Rohullah Mangal, Mouhammad Dawood, and Rahmatullah Mangal.

Romania Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Romania Probable Playing 11

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Taranjeet Singh-I, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Luca Petre, Pratham Hingorani, Manmeet Koli, Gaurav Mishra, Cosmin Zavoiu, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, and Sudeep Thakur.

FRA vs ROM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Alodin Jackson (1 match, 18 runs, Strike Rate: 85.71)

H Alodin Jackson will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 18 runs in the first match but needs to improve his strike rate of 85.71.

Top Batter pick

M Ghulami (1 match, 22 runs, Strike Rate: 95.65)

M Ghulami has done well with the bat in hand. He scored 22 runs but needs to be more aggressive as well.

Top All-rounder pick

N Amjad (1 match, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 184.62)

N Amjad also contributed with the bat in the previous fixture. He scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 184.62 and looked in good touch.

Top Bowler pick

A Dawood (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.50)

A Dawood was outstanding and wreaked havoc with the ball. He picked up two wickets and had a wonderful economy of 6.50.

FRA vs ROM match captain and vice-captain choices

U Riaz Khan

U Riaz Khan was the star of the show in the first game and was hugely influential in both departments. He picked up four wickets at an average of 4.25 and an economy rate of 5.10. Riaz Khan also scored 22 runs. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your FRA vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Team.

G Mckeon

G Mckeon was the leading scorer for France in the first game. He slammed 44 runs at a strike rate of 176.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FRA vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points U Riaz Khan 22 runs and 4 wickets 156 points G Mckeon 44 runs 67 points A Dawood 2 wickets 64 points R Mangal 2 wickets 56 points H Alodin Jackson 18 runs 53 points

FRA vs ROM match expert tips

U Riaz Khan is both consistent and versatile and he can be a great multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

FRA vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

FRA vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: H Alodin Jackson, L Canessane

Batters: M Ghulami, R Satheesan

All-rounders: U Riaz Khan, G Mckeon, N Amjad, V Saini

Bowlers: A Dawood, R Mangal, R Mangal

FRA vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

FRA vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Alodin Jackson

Batters: M Ghulami, R Satheesan

All-rounders: U Riaz Khan, G Mckeon, N Amjad, V Saini, R Kumar Jr

Bowlers: A Dawood, R Mangal, R Mangal

