Fatehgarh Yodhas vs DK Super Kings - Dream11 Prediction

Fatehgarh Yodhas (FY) will take on DK Super Kings (DSK) in the 13th match of the Ganga T10 Cricket Cup at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, February 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FY vs DSK Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have played one match each and have returned with similar results. Both Fatehgarh Yodhas and DK Super Kings have won one and lost one so far.

Fatehgarh Yodhas hunted down 158 in their first game against Kayamganj Royals before falling short by seven runs in their run-chase of 124 against Royal Striker XI. Meanwhile, DK Super Kings beat Royal Striker XI by 54 runs before losing to Kayamganj Royals.

FY vs DSK, Match Details

The 13th match of the Ganga T10 Cricket Cup between Fatehgarh Yodhas and DK Super Kings will be played on February 25, 2023, at Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh. The game is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FY vs DSK

Date & Time: February 25, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh has been a superb one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores and chased them down as well. Five games have been won by teams batting first and three by teams chasing.

FY vs DSK Probable Playing 11 today

Fatehgarh Yodhas Team News

No major injury concerns.

Fatehgarh Yodhas Probable Playing XI: Saurabh Kumar, Nasir Khan, Pargat Bhullar (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Anuj Kanoujiya, Varun Kumar, Pawan Suyal, Shahwaz Rafiq (c), Mohd Saqib, Ankit Chauhan, and Mohd Zahid.

DK Super Kings Team News

No major injury concerns.

DK Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Akshat Namdev, Rahul Yadav-II, MD Junaid, Shiv Mohan, Danish Khan (c), Sunny Dubey, Shubh Agarwal-I, Saurabh Kushwaha (wk), Kunal Rajput, Abhishek Gupta, and Vivek Singh.

Today’s FY vs DSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahul Yadav-II (2 matches, 54 runs, 2 wickets)

Rahul Yadav-II may be listed as a wicketkeeper but he has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 207.69. With the ball, he has scalped two wickets.

Top Batter Pick

Danish Khan (2 matches, 33 runs, 1 wicket)

Danish Khan has looked in fine touch with the bat but hasn't been able to score big. He has accumulated 33 runs while striking at 235.71. He has chipped in with one wicket as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abhishek Gupta (1 inning, 76 runs)

Abhishek Gupta has batted just one in this competition and he smashed 76 off just 28 balls. He racked up six fours and eight sixes in that knock.

Top Bowler Pick

Akshat Namdev (2 matches, 25 runs, 3 wickets)

Akshat Namdev has been amongst the wickets and has picked up three scalps in two encounters. He has scored 25 runs in the only innings he has played so far.

FY vs DSK match captain and vice-captain choices

Varun Kumar (2 matches, 4 runs, 6 wickets)

Varun Kumar has not fired with the bat yet, but he has been outstanding with the ball. He is the leading wicket-taker in this tournament and has returned with six wickets in two games.

Saurabh Kumar (2 matches, 91 runs)

Saurabh Kumar is in excellent form with the bat. He has amassed 91 runs while striking at 239.47. He has belted nine fours and seven sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FY vs DSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Varun Kumar 6 wickets in 2 matches Saurabh Kumar 91 runs in 2 matches Rahul Yadav-II 54 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Abhishek Gupta 76 runs in 1 inning Akshat Namdev 25 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches

FY vs DSK match expert tips

Both teams have some impact players who can contribute in all three facets of the game, who will be key for your side. Thus, the likes of Rahul Yadav-II, Danish Khan, Varun Kumar, Akshat Namdev, Saurabh Kumar and Varun Kumar could be the ones to watch out for.

FY vs DSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Fatehgarh Yodhas vs DK Super Kings - Ganga T10 Cricket Cup.

Wicketkeepers: Pargat Bhullar, Rahul Yadav-II

Batters: Shahwaz Rafiq, Saurabh Kumar, Danish Khan

All-rounders: Varun Kumar, Abhishek Gupta, Shubh Agarwal-I

Bowlers: Pawan Suyal, Ankit Chauhan, Akshat Namdev

FY vs DSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Fatehgarh Yodhas vs DK Super Kings - Ganga T10 Cricket Cup.

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Yadav-II

Batters: Shahwaz Rafiq, Saurabh Kumar, Danish Khan, MD Junaid

All-rounders: Kuldeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Abhishek Gupta, Shubh Agarwal-I

Bowlers: Ankit Chauhan, Akshat Namdev

