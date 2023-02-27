FY vs YC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ganga Cricket Club T10, Match 21

The 21st game of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will see Fatehgarh Yodhas (FY) square off against Yaqutganj Challengers (YC) at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh on Monday (February 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FY vs YC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Yodhas have won one of their last five games, while the Challengers have won two of their last five. The Yodhas will give it their all to win the game, but the Challengers are expected to prevail.

FY vs YC Match Details

The 21st game of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will be played on February 27 at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh at 9:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FY vs YC, Match 21

Date and Time: February 27, 2023; 9:30 am IST

Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for batters. Batter who are tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Farrukhabad Sikandar and DK Super Kings saw 256 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

FY vs YC Form Guide

FY - Won 1 of their last 5 games

YC - Won 1 of their last 5 games

FY vs YC Probable Playing XIs

FY

No injury update

Shahwaz Rafiq (c), Saurabh Kumar, Manav Shah, Pargat Bhullar, Mohd Azeem, Krunal Singh Rathod, Mohd Zahid, Ankit Chauhan, Anuj Kanoujiya (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Mohd. Saqib

YC

No injury update

Vijay Thorat, Sunil Paswan, Vishnukant Chauhan (wk), Gaurav Patil, Mauli Rathod, Gopal Waghmare (c), Ganesh Wanjale, Abhishek Ahlawat, Dipanshu Sharma, Deepanshu Gehlawat, K Choudhary

FY vs YC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Chauhan

Chauhan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. P Bhullar is another good pick.

Batters

G Waghmare

S Kumar and Waghmare are the two best batter picks. G Wanjale played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Ahlawat

K Singh and Ahlawat are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Paswan is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Rathod

The top bowler picks are D Gehlawat and M Rathod. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Chauhan is another good pick.

FY vs YC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ahlawat

Ahlawat bats in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has scored 143 runs and taken two wickets in the last four games.

G Waghmare

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Waghmare the captain or vice-captain, as he bowls at the death. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 91 runs and taken three wickets in the last four games.

Five Must-Picks for FY vs YC, Match 21

S Kumar

G Waghmare

A Ahlawat

V Chauhan

M Rathod

Fatehgarh Yodhas vs Yaqutganj Challengers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fatehgarh Yodhas vs Yaqutganj Challengers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Bhullar, V Chauhan

Batters: G Waghmare, S Kumar, G Wanjale, A Kanoujiya

All-rounders: A Ahlawat, K Singh

Bowlers: D Gehlawat, A Chauhan, M Rathod

Fatehgarh Yodhas vs Yaqutganj Challengers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Chauhan

Batters: G Waghmare, S Kumar, G Wanjale, A Kanoujiya, S Rafiq

All-rounders: A Ahlawat, K Singh, S Paswan

Bowlers: D Gehlawat, M Rathod

