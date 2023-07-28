GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 WC Europe Final, Match 19

Germany (GER) will face Italy (ITA) in the 19th match of the ICC Men's T20 WC Europe Final at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Friday, July 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 19.

Both Germany and Italy have had similar campaigns so far. Both nations have won two of their five games played. Germany are third in the table courtesy of their higher NRR, while Italy are just below in fourth place. Germany and Italy both have also seen a game getting abandoned each.

GER vs ITA Match Details, Match 19

The Match 19 of ICC Men's T20 WC Europe Final will be played on July 28 at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The match is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GER vs ITA, ICC Men's T20 WC Europe Final, Match 19

Date and Time: July 28, 2023, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

GER vs ITA Pitch Report

The track has been balanced and it has provided equal support to both batters and bowlers. Spinners could prove to be handy on this wicket.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 182.75

Average second innings score: 113.75

GER vs ITA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Germany: NR-L-W-W-L

Italy: W-L-W-L

GER vs ITA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Germany Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Germany Probable Playing 11

Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Joshua van Heerden, Michael Richardson (wk), Faisal Mubashir, Sahir Naqash, Harmanjot Singh, Dylan Blignaut, Muslim Ashraf, Dieter Klein, Rasul Ahmadi, and Elam Bharathi.

Italy Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Italy Probable Playing 11

Benjamin Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Anthony Joseph Mosca, Wayne Madsen, Harry Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade, Gareth Berg (c), Manpreet Singh (wk), Jaspreet Singh, and Stefano di Bartolomeo.

GER vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Richardson (4 matches, 66 runs, Strike Rate: 108.20)

M Richardson has done decently so far. He has scored 66 runs in four games at a strike rate of 108.20.

Top Batter pick

J Van Heerden (4 matches, 125 runs and 2 wickets)

J Van Heerden is the top-scorer for Germany in this competition. He has scored 125 runs in four games at an average of 41.67. He has also taken two wickets so far.

Top All-rounder pick

S Naqash (4 matches, 30 runs and 8 wickets)

S Naqash is a wonderful all-rounder who is the leading wicket-taker for Germany. He has collected eight wickets in just four matches at an economy rate of 8.00. Naqash has also scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 166.67.

Top Bowler pick

D Klien (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.45)

D Klien has done a fine job with the ball in hand. He has five wickets to his name in four matches. Klien also has a great economy of 6.45.

GER vs ITA match captain and vice-captain choices

H J Manenti

H J Manenti has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 132.73 so far. However, he has been most impactful with the ball in hand. Manenti has taken nine wickets at a strong economy rate of 7.81. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

G Kyle Berg

G Kyle Berg is the highest wicket-taker for Italy in the competition. He has scalped 10 wickets in four games and has an astounding economy rate of 7.75.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points H J Manenti 73 runs and 9 wickets 404 points G Kyle Berg 10 wickets 325 points S Naqash 30 runs and 8 wickets 292 points J Van Heerden 125 runs and 2 wickets 229 points D Klien 5 wickets 195 points

GER vs ITA match expert tips

H J Manenti has been influential in both departments and will be a wonderful captaincy pick for your GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head to Head League

GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Richardson

Batters: J Van Heerden, M Campopiano, A Joseph Mosca

All-rounders: H J Manenti, G Kyle Berg, S Naqash

Bowlers: D Klien, G Stewart, M Yar Ashraf, G Rasul Ahmadi

GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Richardson

Batters: J Van Heerden, M Campopiano, W Madsen

All-rounders: H J Manenti, G Kyle Berg, S Naqash

Bowlesr: D Klien, G Stewart, M Yar Ashraf, G Rasul Ahmadi