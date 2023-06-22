GLO vs SUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 22, 2023

The 100th game of the 2023 Vitality Blast edition will see Gloucestershire square off against Sussex on Thursday (June 22) at the Country Cricket Ground in Bristol. This South Group fixture is scheduled to start at 11 pm IST. The game promises to be a scintillating encounter as both teams will go head-to-head for the first time in this year’s T20 competition.

Gloucestershire are seventh in the South Group with four wins in ten games. Their relentless string of defeats have pushed their NRR to an embarrassing low of -0.96.

Sussex, meanwhile, are lagging behind in the South Group, occupying eighth position with a horrid-looking NRR of -1.459. The team is still trying to recuperate from their loss against Kent in the last game, where they failed to defend a competitive target on a favourable bowling pitch.

After suffering seven defeats in the tournament, Sussex are at a very high risk of being eliminated in the group stage.

GLO vs SUS Squad for Today's Match

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond (c), Zaman Akhter, James Bracey, Ben Charlesworth, Zafar Gohar, David Payne, Ollie Price, Tom Price, Grant Roelofsen, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Graeme van Buuren, Ben Wells

Sussex

Ravi Bopara (c),Tom Alsop, Michael Burgess, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry, Crocombe, Brad Currie, George Garton, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Dan Ibrahim, Ari Karvelas, Shadab Khan, Tymal Mills, Harrison Ward

With both teams jostling to climb up the points table, we look at the top three players whom you could pick as your captain or vice-captain of the GLO vs SUS Dream11 prediction game.

#3 Ravi Bopara (SUS) - 8.5 credits

Sussex Sharks vs Somerset CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Bopara is a highly experienced all-rounder in the T20 format. He's the second-highest wicket-taker for Sussex this season with seven, including his best bowling figures of 3-18. He has also been doing it with the bat in style, averaging 34.13 at a strike rate of 140.

He has played some delightful innings in this year's T20 competition. He will look to continue delivering in the upcoming games, so we highly recommend that you feature him in your GLO vs SUS Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Graeme van Buuren (GLO) - 7.5 credits

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks - Vitality T20 Blast

Van Buuren is a solid all-rounder who has been making some handy contributions with both bat and ball this season.

He averages 38.5 with the bat and bats with a strike rate of just under 130. Moreover, He can bowl some tight spells, too, as he averages 25.87 in T20 cricket and has a devastating strike rate of 21.7.

Van Buuren offers a lot of balance to his side with his all-round prowess. He should certainly be your go-to man in your GLO vs SUS Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Ben Charlesworth (GLO) - 7.5 credits

Charlesworth has been towering the runs chart for Gloucestershire this season, scoring 259 runs in nine games at a remarkable average of 32.38. Moreover, he's striking it at a monstrous rate of 164.97 with 12 sixes and 25 fours.

He has been the most consistent batter for Gloucestershire, so we recommend that you add him as a captain or vice-captain in your GLO vs SUS Dream11 prediction team.

