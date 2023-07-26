HH vs DB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 26, 2023

Harare Hurricanes (HH) lock horns with Durban Qalandars (DB) in the 17th game of Zim Afro T10 2023 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday (July 26).

The Hurricanes are having a mediocre campaign in the Zim Afro T10 League 2023. With three wins and as many losses, they're in the middle of the points table.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars are second, trailing leaders Cape Town Samp Army on NRR. Having secured a win against Hurricanes in the reverse fixture, they will be determined to complete the double.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your HH vs DB Dream11 team:

#3 Ewin Lewis (HH) - 8.5 credits

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Ewin Lewis is a powerful striker from Harare Hurricanes who can score big runs in the top order.

Throughout his T10 career, he has demonstrated exceptional prowess, amassing 1067 runs in 48 games, with a stunning average of 34.42 and strike rate exceeding 200. In the ongoing T10 league, he has scored 87 runs in four games, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 207.14.

Although Lewis had a below-par performance in the previous game, expect him to bounce back and score big for your HH vs BB Dream11 team

#2 Mohammad Nabi (HH) - 9.0 credits

Mohammad Nabi (Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter)

Mohammad Nabi is a reliable option for captain or vice-captain in your HH vs DB Dream11 fantasy team. With his ability to score valuable runs and experience with the ball, he contributes with both bat and ball.

He has scored 64 runs in the ongoing tournament and also grabbed six wickets, showcasing his prowess in both departments. While he failed with the bat in the previous game, he did take a wicket for the Hurricanes.

#1 Tim Seifert (DB) - 7.0 credits

Tim Seifert (Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter)

Tim Seifert has been a remarkable performer in the T10 format, featuring in 14 games and mustering over 300 runs at an average of 38.50. His outstanding form in the Zim Afro T10 is evident from his noteworthy record of scoring 218 runs in six games.

He narrowly missed reaching his second half-century in the previous game against Joburg Buffaloes. However, Seifert remains determined to replicate his stellar performances. He could make a significant impact as a captain or vice-captain in your HH vs DB Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's HH vs DB Dream11 Contest? Tim Seifert Mohammad Nabi 0 votes