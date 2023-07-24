HH vs JBL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 24, 2023

Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) square off with Harare Hurricanes (HH) in the tenth game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday (July 24).

The Buffaloes suffered their second straight loss in the previous game against Cape Town Samp Army by seven wickets. They are now fourth in the points table with two points.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes made a solid turnaround in their previous game after two back-to-back losses. They beat the Qalandars by five wickets for their first win. The Hurricanes, though, remain at the foot of the standings.

Following are three players you could opt for as the captain or vice-captain of your HH vs JBL Dream11 team:

#3 Tom Banton (JBL) - 8.5 credits

Tom Banton, an experienced T10 cricketer from Joburg Buffaloes, had a disappointing outing in the previous game. However, in the first two games, he displayed great potential, scoring 89 runs, including a half-century.

Overall, Banton has a respectable average of 26.22 and strike rate of 174.78, indicating his ability to score runs quickly and efficiently. Banton will be eager to bounce back and contribute with more runs here.

#2 Mohammed Hafeez (JBL) - 8.0 credits

Mohammed Hafeez, another talented all-rounder from Joburg, has showcased immense potential in both batting and bowling.

In the ongoing tournament, he has been effective with the ball, picking up eight wickets in three gams. While he went wicketless in the previous game, he contributed with the bat, scoring 23.

Overall, having scored 378 runs and taken 13 wickets, Hafeez could be a prudent choice as captain/vice-captain of your HH vs JBL Dream11 team.

#1 Mohammad Nabi (HH) - 9.0 credits

Mohammad Nabi is another genuine all-rounder from Harare Hurricanes. He has been consistently performing right from the first game.

Nabi has scored 58 runs in three games and also picked up four wickets. In the previous game, he scored 19, striking above 230, and also picked up two wickets.

Given his all-round performances and recent form, Nabi should be a great choice as captain of your HH vs JBL Dream11 team.

