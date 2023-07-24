HH vs JBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zim Afro T10, Match 7

The Harare Hurricanes (HH) will be up against the Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) in the seventh match of the Zim Afro T10 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday, July 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HH vs JBL Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 7.

The Harare Hurricanes have had a rough campaign so far. With just one victory in three games, they are at the bottom of the table. The Hurricanes finally secured a win in their last match after losing the previous two encounters.

Meanwhile, the Joburg Buffaloes are just above them on the table. They too have won just one of their three games and have two points on the board. The Buffaloes are winless in their last two matches.

HH vs JBL Match Details, Match 7

The seventh match of Zim Afro T10 will be played on July 24 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HH vs JBL, Zim Afro T10, Match 7

Date and Time: July 24, 2023, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No live broadcast

HH vs JBL Pitch Report

All the matches played at the Harare Sports Club have been high-scoring encounters. The batters are expected to find a great degree of assistance on this track, while bowlers will have to be very precise and careful.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 114.67

Average second innings score: 107

HH vs JBL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Harare Hurricanes: L-L-W

Joburg Buffaloes: W-L-L

HH vs JBL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Harare Hurricanes Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Harare Hurricanes Probable Playing 11

Eoin Morgan (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Tinotenda Maphosa, Donavon Ferreira, Evin Lewis, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Brandon Mavuta, Nandre Burger, Chris Mpofu, Luke Jongwe, and Tashinga Musekiwa.

Joburg Buffaloes Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Joburg Buffaloes Probable Playing 11

Will Smeed, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tom Banton, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Ravi Bopara, Wesley Madhevere, Delano Potgieter, Blessing Muzarabani, Junior Dala, Victor Nyauchi, and Wellington Masakadza.

HH vs JBL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tom Banton (3 matches, 95 runs, Strike Rate: 163.79)

Tom Banton will be an excellent choice for the wicketkeeper of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 95 runs in three games at an average of 47.50. He also has a strike rate of 163.79.

Top Batter pick

Donavon Ferreira (3 matches, 32 runs, Strike Rate: 133.33)

Donavon Ferreira will be keen to step up with the bat. He has scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 133.33.

Top All-rounder pick

Luke Jongwe (3 matches, 21 runs and 2 wickets)

Luke Jongwe can prove to be an influential all-rounder. He has scored 21 runs and has also claimed two wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

Wellington Masakadza (3 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.33)

Wellington Masakadza has done well with the ball so far in the competition. He has picked up three wickets in as many games and has an economy rate of 8.33.

HH vs JBL match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez was simply unstoppable in the first game and he ran through the opposition batting order with his off-spin. The former Pakistan all-rounder took six wickets and had a stellar economy rate of 2.00.

Overall, he has eight wickets to his name and is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. Hafeez has also scored 35 runs and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your HH vs JBL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi is the highest run-scorer for his side in the competition. The former Afghanistan skipper has slammed 58 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 175.76. He is also their leading wicket-taker with four scalps at an average of 5.00 and has an economy rate of 5.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for HH vs JBL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Mohammad Hafeez 35 runs and 8 wickets 317 points Mohammad Nabi 58 runs and 4 wickets 235 points Wellington Masakadza 3 wickets 177 points Tom Banton 95 runs 154 points Mushfiqur Rahim 81 runs 143 points

HH vs JBL match expert tips

Mohammad Hafeez has been simply unstoppable so far and he could prove to be the X-factor here.

HH vs JBL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

HH vs JBL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tom Banton

Batters: Donavon Ferreira, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nabi, Luke Jongwe

Bowlers: Wellington Masakadza, Noor Ahmad, Nandre Burger

HH vs JBL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

HH vs JBL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tom Banton

Batters: Donavon Ferreira, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nabi, Luke Jongwe

Bowlers: Wellington Masakadza, Noor Ahmad, Nandre Burger