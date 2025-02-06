HK vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 16

The 16th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Hong Kong (HK) square off against Singapore (SIN) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Thursday, February 6. Here's all you need to know about the HK vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Hong Kong have won three of their last five matches. They won their last match against Singapore by 57 runs. Singapore, meanwhile, are winless in five matches.

The two teams recently played a head-to-head match, which was won by Hong Kong, who scored 128 before restricting Singapore to 89.

HK vs SIN Match Details

The 16th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 6 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok at 6:30 a.m. IST. The live score aand commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HK vs SIN, 16th Match

Date and Time: February 6, 2025; 6:30 a.m. IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high-scoring match.

HK vs SIN Form Guide

HK - Won three of their last five matches

SIN - Won none of their last five matches

HK vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

HK

No injury update

Shiv Mathur, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan ©, Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Yasim Murtaza, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla

SIN

No injury update

Aritra Dutta, Rohan Rangarajan, Rezza Gaznavi, Aman Desai (wk), Manpreet Singh ©, Pranav Sudarshan, Amartya Kaul, Riaan Naik, Akshay Puri, Harsha Bharadwaj, Aahan Achar

HK vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Singh

Singh is the best wicketkeeper pick. He's expected to bat in the top order. He scored seven runs and took 3 wickets in the last match against Hong Kong. A Desai is another good option.

Batters

B Hayat

A Rath and Hayat are the two best batter picks. Daryl Mitchell is a hard hitter who scored 103 against Bahrain. N Mohammad Khan is another good option.

All-rounders

Y Murtaza

J Prakash and Murtaza are the best all-rounder picks. Murtaza bats in the top order and bow;s. He has scored 85 runs and taken 10 wickets in three matches. A Mohammad Khan is another good option.

Bowlers

A Shukla

The top bowler picks are H Bharadwaj and Shukla, who has taken five wickets in two matches. E Khan is another good option.

HK vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Murtaza

Murtaza is the most crucial pick from Hong Kong, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He bats in the top order and bowls.

A Shukla

Shukla is another crucial pick from the Hong Kong squad. He's in top form.

Five must-picks for HK vs SIN, 16th Match

A Shukla

H Bharadwaj

Y Murtaza

M Singh

B Hayat

Hong Kong vs Singapore Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Singh

Batters: B Hayat, N Mohammad Khan, A Kaul, A Shukla

All-rounders: Y Murtaza

Bowlers: E Khan, A Rehman, A Shukla, H Bharadwaj, P Sudarshan

Hong Kong vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Singh, A Desai

Batters: B Hayat, M Coetzee, A Shukla

All-rounders: Y Murtaza

Bowlers: E Khan, A Rehman, A Shukla, H Bharadwaj, P Sudarshan

