HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Hong Kong Women Tour of Malaysia 2023, 3rd T20I

The third T20I of the Hong Kong Women Tour of Malaysia 2023 will see Hong Kong Women (HK-W) square off against Malaysia Women (ML-W) at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, September 15.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Malaysia have won the T20I series by winning the first two games and will look forward to whitewash Hong Kong.

Hong Kong will look to give it their all to avoid a whitewash, but Malaysia are expected to prevail.

HK-W vs ML-W Match Details

The third T20I of the Hong Kong Women Tour of Malaysia 2023 will be played on September 15 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur at 12:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HK-W vs ML-W, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: September 15, 2023; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Pacers and spinners could be key. Both teams could prefer to bat first.

HK-W vs ML-W Form Guide

HK-W - L L

ML-W - W W

HK-W vs ML-W Probable Playing XIs

HK-W

No injury update

Bella Poon, Pull T, Dorothea Chan, Sin Yee Ho, Chan Ka Man, Chan Sau Har, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), W Lai-2, K Chan (c), M Bibi, Alsion S

ML-W

No injury update

Aina Najwa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Mas Elysa (c), Musfirah Nur Azmi, S Dhanusri, Mahirah Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia (wk), J Intan, Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa

HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

W Julia

Julia is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well here. A Najwa is another good pick.

Batters

W Zulaika

M Elysa and Zulaika are the best batter picks. C Chan played well in the last few games, so she's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Ismail

K Chan and Ismail are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Yee Ho is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Dania

The top bowler picks are N Nur and N Dania. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Eleesa is another good pick.

HK-W vs ML-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Chan

Chan bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs, making her a safe captaincy pick. She's expected to play a key role here. She has smashed 60 runs and taken two wickets in the last two games.

W Zulaika

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Zulaika the captain or vice-captain, as she bats in the middle order and also completes her quota of overs. You could make her the captain of the grand league teams. She scored one run and took three wickets in the last game.

Five must-picks for HK-W vs ML-W, 3rd T20I

W Zulaika

K Chan

S Yee Ho

M Elysa

M Ismail

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: W Julia

Batters: W Zulaika, M Elysa, C Chan

All-rounders: M Ismail, K Chan, S Yee Ho, M Bibi, A Hamizah

Bowlers: N Nur, N Dania

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: W Julia

Batters: W Zulaika, M Elysa

All-rounders: M Ismail, K Chan, S Yee Ho, M Bibi

Bowlers: N Nur, N Dania, A Eleesa, D Muhunan